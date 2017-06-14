Gevir Deer Antler Supplements Now Available on Jet.com

“ It’s highly concentrated nutritional properties of New Zealand deer velvet that makes our antler products so effective and we are thrilled to share this with Jet customers,” said Mr. Buckman.

Gevir, a company based in New Zealand that develops a line of supplements that uses deer antler velvet, announced the product is now available for purchase on Jet.com, a popular website for health and wellness products.

Founded in 1990 by Clint and Shelly Thomson, the initial purpose of the company was to develop a natural means of treating Shelley’s Multiple Sclerosis. The pair researched a number of different treatment options, but discovered deer antler velvet had natural healing properties that provided better results than anything else she’d found. Today, the company continues developing this popular supplement for wider distribution, and now makes its debut on Jet.com.

“We are thrilled to announce that Gevir deer antler velvet supplements are now available for purchase on Jet.com,” said Josh Buckman, Gevir CEO. “Though deer antler velvet has become more popular in the western world in recent years, the majority of people are still unfamiliar with its benefits, and do not realize it has been a staple of eastern medicine for thousands of years. Our continued expansion into new markets has allowed us to introduce this to more people and share the benefits of its pure product free from any chemicals and synthetic additives.”

An ancient remedy for modern lives, today Gevir deer antler velvet is prized for its health-promoting properties. The deer velvet is made by nature, then sourced and handpicked from only the best New Zealand deer farmers. The deer are free-range, grass-fed and naturally raised in excellent growing conditions. “... All our farmers are New Zealand Veterinary Association accredited and certified using strict animal welfare codes to unsure the wellbeing and safety of all animals," said Mr. Buckman. “Deer Velvet is the fastest growing mammals tissue on earth, growing up to 2cm a day. Rich in naturally occurring nutrients, deer antler promotes good health, healing and immunity, and increase stamina and energy.”

Buckman purchased the company after having an outstanding experience with the product himself. A former professional rugby player, he has successfully used Gevir supplements to treat symptoms of shoulder injuries he suffered in his career.

“It’s highly concentrated nutritional properties of New Zealand deer velvet that makes our antler products so effective and we are thrilled to share this with Jet customers,” said Mr. Buckman.

The product comes in both capsules and powder form. To find out more about Gevir visit http://www.gevir.co.nz