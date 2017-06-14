Outskirts Press Inc., the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, has introduced a new marketing service for self-publishing authors: the Amazon Author Profile. This new service helps published authors make the most of their selling opportunities in the Amazon Books marketplace by providing book buyers more of the information they need to make a purchase decision.

“A professional author profile is a must-have, particularly for non-fiction authors, authors of multiple books and authors who also blog,” said Outskirts Press Founder and President Brent Sampson, himself a bestselling author. “It not only bolsters credibility, but it creates valuable links between your presence on Amazon and your presence elsewhere on the Web, such as social media. Those links make it easier for readers to find you, connect with you and develop rapport and loyalty.”

With this service, Outskirts Press self-published authors receive a fully customized, complete Author Profile section, all created by book marketing professionals, that builds a true author presence on Amazon. This section appears just below the book description and includes:



the author’s photo and bio

the author’s entire bibliography of published books

all book videos and/or video teasers

a direct RSS feed to the author’s blog

and much more.

Amazon Author Profiles convert more shoppers into buyers because people like knowing who wrote the book they are considering. A non-fiction author’s profile should share pertinent information about expertise. For a fiction writer, an Author Profile is an invaluable space to build a brand. The same holds true for a poet or children’s book author. Regardless of genre, the Amazon Author Profile serves one very important task: It sells the author to potential readers.

Once an Amazon Author Profile is set up, subsequent books can be added to the profile. Readers can easily follow a profile, just as they do on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites, and will receive notifications when the author publishes a new blog or a new book. In fact, if an author chooses, he can require a “follow” as part of a sweepstakes to build a larger presence.

To learn more about the Amazon Author Profile from Outskirts Press, visit the company’s product page, https://outskirtspress.com/p/amazonprofile.

