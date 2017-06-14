AcctTwo Named to Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs List for 2017

“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs. This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”

AcctTwo, a leading consulting firm and provider of cloud-based ERP and Managed Accounting Services, has been named to the Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs for 2017. This is the second straight year the firm has received this honor. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of Bob Scott’s Insights. “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”

The report includes some interesting information about trends in cloud adoption in the ERP space, pointing out that AcctTwo "has jumped from not being in the Top 100 three years ago to $5.6 million last year and $8.9 million for the 2017 selection." According to Scott, this is indicative of the success of cloud-based resellers - in AcctTwo's case, cloud-based Intacct is the firm's only ERP product, along with Adaptive Insights FP&A solutions - while firms selling on-premises solutions are targeting their sales "increasingly to the installed base, not new customers."

"We're very pleased and honored to be mentioned in Bob's list of top VARS for the second year," says AcctTwo CEO and Founder Marcus Wagner. "I credit the high level of expertise and customer focus among our sales, support and implementation teams, as well as the tremendous support we receive from the entire leadership team at Intacct."

The Top 100 VAR selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.bobscottsinsights.com.

About Bob Scott:

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 18 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter and website since 2009.

He has covered this market for nearly 26 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

About AcctTwo:

AcctTwo is a leading consulting firm and reseller of cloud-based accounting and ERP software. Our sophisticated systems solve the issues growing middle market companies and nonprofit organizations face today. AcctTwo also provides Managed Accounting Services, allowing clients to focus on the core competencies of their business. We provide the people, processes, technology, and office facilities to perform these functions, while allowing clients to collaborate interactively through an on-line portal.

AcctTwo is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.accttwo.com or call 713-744-8400.

