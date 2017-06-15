Leadership Development With a Dedicated Interprofessional Focus

IPEC’s mission is to ensure that current and future health professionals are ready for the real world of interprofessional collaborative practice. I am excited about the launch of this groundbreaking leadership program.

The Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC) announces an innovative new initiative providing deans and other senior academic administrators across health professions education with the opportunity for professional enrichment in the area of interprofessional leadership and engagement. Facilitated by faculty from the Academy for Academic Leadership (AAL), the IPEC Interprofessional Deans Leadership Program (IDLP) will be held November 29–December 1, 2017 at the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) Learning Center in Washington, DC. This three-day, interactive professional development experience is customized to the needs of senior academic leaders with three or fewer years of experience from IPEC member associations’ schools.

“IPEC’s mission is to ensure that current and future health professionals are ready for the real world of interprofessional collaborative practice,” explains Richard W. Valachovic, D.M.D., M.P.H., IPEC President and President and CEO of the American Dental Education Association. “I am excited about the launch of this groundbreaking program and its emphasis on leading in an interprofessional environment.”

The IPEC IDLP curriculum is built around three core themes:



Professional and personal development: Provide professional enrichment activities and opportunities for participants to become better leaders of their staffs, faculties, and students, and more effective managers of their institutions.

Interprofessionalism: Provide participants with an interprofessional orientation to leadership through discussions and case studies that demonstrate the power of collaborative approaches to common problems encountered by leaders across different academic professions.

Support: Create a network of colleagues who, through peer coaching and mentoring, can assist one another after the program concludes.

“AAL is honored to partner with such an impactful organization as IPEC, to bring to life a leadership development program that is solely focused on leading in an interprofessional environment,” says N. Karl Haden, Ph.D., AAL President. “Interprofessionalism and collaborative practice ensure enhanced accessibility and person-centered, team-based care, and improved health outcomes.”

The IPEC IDLP workshop is dedicated to schools affiliated with IPEC member associations. To apply, or for more information, visit http://www.ipecollaborative.org or http://www.AALgroup.org/IPEC_IDLP. A tuition of $3,600 includes all program materials, meals, and three nights’ of lodging at the Grand Hyatt Washington. The inaugural program is limited to 45 participants, with the selection process beginning in mid-August.

About the Interprofessional Education Collaborative

IPEC’s mission is to ensure that new and current health professionals are proficient in the competencies essential for patient-centered, community- and population-oriented, interprofessional, collaborative practice. Eligible institutional members must be associations that represent and serve academic units at institutions of higher education that provide an educational program leading to the award of one or more academic degrees to students in one or more of the health professions that provide direct care to patients. For more information about IPEC, visit http://www.ipecollaborative.org.

About the Academy for Academic Leadership

For more than a decade, AAL has been dedicated to advancing people and institutions through professional development and consulting services. Headquartered in Atlanta, AAL provides customized professional development and consulting services for healthcare executives, educators, practitioners, institutions, and associations. AAL activities include leadership development, coaching, strategic planning, change management, team building, and curriculum development. For more information about AAL’s consulting services or professional development programs, visit http://www.AALgroup.org.