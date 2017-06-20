Christie Showcase Advanced Solutions at NAB Shanghai

At Christie, we offer a range of projection and image processing solutions that offer an all-rounded visual experience using distributed content, and big-screen applications that will delight audiences

Christie®, a leader in creating and sharing the world's best visual and audio experiences, is showcasing leading visual solutions for the media and entertainment industry at the NAB Show Shanghai, taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, June 13-15.

At booth number E7B06, Christie is demonstrating a wide range of advanced visual solutions in its multi-zone display targeted at broadcast and entertainment venues to offer a spectacular and immersive experience. Divided into four zones, the booth is set to attract visitors with eye-catching displays and solutions comprising a mix of best-fit system integration and capability to offer the right illumination solutions for different applications.

“At Christie, we offer a range of projection and image processing solutions that offer an all-rounded visual experience using distributed content, and big-screen applications that will delight audiences,” said Jason Pei, Deputy General Manager, Christie China. “As a global leader in visual and audio technology, we continue to add value to players of the broadcast and entertainment industry by showcasing innovative projection and image processing solutions with engaging interactive features catered to different needs and budgets in our multi-zone booth. I’m confident that our comprehensive displays are well positioned to deliver a spectacular experience for various applications.”

Lin Yu, Vice President, Christie Asia Pacific, added, “Christie has been participating in NAB Show Shanghai from its inauguration and we are delighted to express our continued support for the event this year not only as a Platinum sponsor, but also as an exhibitor to present an eye-catching showcase of our cutting-edge visual technologies. We have developed the right solutions to fit any application and budget, and I’m confident that our product showcase at this event can deliver the performance, dependability and value for our customers.”

Zone 1 - “The Space Between” projection mapping with interactivity

One of the main highlights is a projection mapping demonstration using two award-winning Christie Boxer 4K30 3DLP® projectors with live content managed by Christie Pandoras Box media servers, Pandoras Box Manager and Widget Designer, which are paired with AirScan IR-Laser Multi-Touch Sensor for touch-free interactivity. Titled “The Space Between,” the setup showcases Christie’s capabilities in integrating visual and image processing solutions. Visitors can control onscreen visuals using arm gestures, and experience Augmented Reality on their mobile devices via a specially developed app, which increases the level of direct content engagement and interaction.

Zone 2 -Interactive Walkway with Christie Roadster HD14K-M and Real-time ID Tagging

Another fascinating showcase is the overhead deployment of a Christie Roadster HD14K-M 3DLP projector to deliver a captivating demonstration of interactive floor projections using specially-designed real-time tracking ID-tags controlled by the Christie Pandoras Box media server. The Pandoras Box features the most powerful render-engine offering real-time compositing in 3D, allowing for projection onto any shape and any surface.

Zone 3 - Window Showcase with Christie Captiva with Interactivity Kit

Be prepared for a highly interactive visual experience in this zone, which features an impressive ultra short throw projection using Christie Captiva Series 1DLP laser phosphor projectors that empower content by creating canvases up to 140-inches diagonal in landscape or portrait mode, easily add interactivity capabilities and run multiple applications simultaneously. The projectors are equipped with the Christie Interactivity Kit, offering the creative flexibility to incorporate multipoint touch interactivity into the large-format digital display.

Zone 4 - Home Theater Solutions with Christie D Series

Christie has over 85 years of experience in cinema and is the undisputed leader in cinema technology. In this zone, visitors can experience how Christie’s state-of-the-art technologies can be deployed in a home theater environment that delivers the ultimate visual experience. The Christie D Series 3LCD projector, known for its exceptional image quality, reliability, versatility and reliability, takes center stage with a live demonstration of movie trailers. Fitted with a 0.38:1 ultra short-throw lens, the D Series delivers brilliant, high-resolution images to meet the tightest space requirements without requiring additional wall structure or support.

Besides the dazzling visuals at the booth, Christie will deliver a presentation titled “Creating a Cinematic Experience of the Future with New Technologies”, which will take place at the Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai on June 14. Delivered by Joe Zhou, Senior Sales Manager, Entertainment Solutions, Christie China, the presentation will focus on how Christie’s full suite of cinema solutions - which include RGB laser, Vive Audio™, and high-impact digital experiences in theater lobbies -can bring value to exhibitors and patrons, and deliver the best and most immersive cinematic experience.

Jointly organized by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the National Base for International Trade-International High Tech Cultural Device Cluster (TCDIC), NAB Show Shanghai is designed for media professionals involved in the creation, management and distribution of content across broadcast and digital mediums. It aims to serve as an integrated platform for innovation and allows attendees to share global perspectives while learning tactical and successful business strategies.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.