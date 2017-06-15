Field Nimble and busybusy announce an affiliate partnership to bring comprehensive field service management tools to small residential contractors. Field Nimble takes care of the customer service and payment side: appointment setting, dispatch, on-site work orders, proposals, invoices, and payments. busybusy handles what’s actually happening on the ground now with on-site time cards, equipment, photos, progress, time-off, and feeds to payroll.

“This is big for installations,” said Gregory Dooley, President of Field Nimble. “Surprises during teardown, missing parts, or equipment breakdowns just take technicians longer. Knowing about problems sooner helps technicians and customer service to manage homeowner expectations better.”

“Job costing is the most important thing to owners,” said Israel Barlow, Chief Strategy Officer at busybusy. “busybusy shows owners their real-time job costs so they can evaluate and make adjustments to ensure each job makes money. Later, owners can use the numbers from actual jobs for making accurate estimates and bids.”

Tools like this were never available to small contractors before. It really helps them compete with the big dogs for the win with homeowners. On the back end, busybusy feeds payroll and Field Nimble feeds accounting, lightening administration work for the office team.

Today, small contractors may run both applications side-by-side. Field Nimble and busybusy plan to release a direct integration that syncs employees and projects, focusing technicians more on the task-at-hand and freeing time from office staff.

busybusy™ automates the process of gathering data from the jobsite including time cards, photo documentation, and tracking labor & equipment costs by jobsite. The company’s mission is to provide jobsite intelligence to contractors so they can make profitable decisions. busybusy is based in Saint George, Utah and is a leader in software solutions for the construction industry. For more information, visit https://www.busybusy.com

Field Nimble is mobile work order management software built from the ground-up for small residential home services contractors. It includes CRM, scheduling, dispatching, quoting, invoicing, payments, and can be customized by the owner to fit. Field Nimble does its part simply and well to help owners run more profitably. Please learn more at https://fieldnimble.com