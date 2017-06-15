Wind Turbine Technician Academy Graduation Slated for June 16

Wind Turbine Technician Academy students training in the field.

Eleven students from across the country have spent the last six months, five days a week for eight hours a day in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the nation’s leading training program for wind turbine technicians. Friday, June 16, the 10 men and one woman will walk the stage at Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s Groves Center as graduates of the intensive training program. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

The competency-based Wind Turbine Technician Academy provides a fast track to jobs that are in demand and pay high wages. Kalamazoo Valley offers the course as a non-credit, full-time program allowing students the chance to be job-ready in less than six months. Focused on specific, hands-on competencies, the unique training model moves students from the classroom to the learning labs and into the field quickly.

Graduates include:

Shelby Beeghly of Newport, Rhode Island

Pierre Camp of Novato, California

Ram Dealy of Middletown, Connecticut

Reily Janson of Boulder, Colorado

Oleksandr Karatsyuba of Elkhart, Indiana

Chris McCollough of Titusville, New Jersey

Nick Norton of Battle Creek, Michigan

Nick Ruby of Scottville, Michigan

Brian Seklecki of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Robert Strong of Hopkins, Minnesota

Tanner Swartz of Plymouth, Indiana

The program requires graduates to achieve 100 percent success in meeting industry standards in core areas of qualification. The graduates must successfully complete written assessments, practical examinations in the lab, and demonstrate their capabilities in the field.

More than 96 percent of Wind Turbine Technician Academy alumni work in the wind industry, with the majority accepting offers for employment prior to graduation. The Academy is offered twice a year, in January and July. The next academy begins on July 6, 2017. For more information call 269.353.1560, email careeracademies(at)kvcc(dot)edu or visit http://www.kvcc.edu/wind.

Media Contact:

Michael R. Collins

Executive Vice President for Enrollment and Campus Operations

269.488.4255 or mcollins(at)kvcc(dot)edu