A Gold Sponsor of Milano Pride 2017, Docebo Celebrates Diversity

Docebo is excited to be participating in Milano Pride 2017 Diversity makes us strong, and we owe much of our success at Docebo to the diversity of our team.

Docebo, a corporate training software provider and employer of choice in Italy, is excited to be a gold sponsor of Milano Pride 2017. Employees are looking forward to participating in the parade together on 24 June, with Docebo CEO and Founder Claudio Erba sure to be marching front and center.

“Docebo is very proud to be sponsoring Milano Pride 2017!" says Erba. “Diversity makes us strong, and we owe much of our success at Docebo to the diversity of our team.”

The decision to sponsor Milano Pride 2017 is well aligned with Docebo’s company culture and values. With more than one hundred employees across offices in Italy, the US, Canada and the UAE, Docebo enthusiastically embraces differences. Working to inspire trust, respect and open discussion is central to how business decisions are made and communicated within Docebo.

“We want to do what we can to nurture the happiest, healthiest workforce possible,” says Francesca Bossi, Docebo’s HR Manager, expanding on the company’s views on employee engagement and culture. “Our belief is that participating in this event together as a team will increase awareness and appreciation for diversity across our organization.”

While many in the LGBT* community today benefit from anti-discrimination policies and supportive workplaces, there is still much work to be done. Docebo’s leaders believe it’s important for companies to speak up in support of diversity and to ask what they can do to make their workplaces a more welcoming place for people of all walks of life.

Milano Pride offers a variety of events designed to promote awareness and appreciation of the LGBT* community, culminating in the traditional parade on 24 June 2017 that has come to be a celebration of civil rights. Those interested in participating can find more information at http://www.milanopride.it

