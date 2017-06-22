Since 1964, Pine Bush Equipment Inc. has served the construction industry, selling and servicing medium to heavy duty construction equipment, excavators, earth moving equipment, and landscape machines. The company later added to their corporate family the PBE NAPA Auto Parts locations to better serve the local area with parts consumers could rely on when they needed them the most. Incorporating the PBE winning recipe, their affiliated NAPA Auto Parts Stores serve the communities of Pine Bush and Holmes, New York and beyond.

Not to be outpaced by the competition, PBE NAPA Auto Part Stores have teamed up with Extreme Energy Solutions, in introducing the fast-growing brand of Extreme Kleaner to the local and regional community of PBE customers and beyond. The non-toxic, biodegradable, multi-purpose cleaner-degreaser has been making an impression with those that try the product, including PBE Store Manager Jerry Adams.

“I have tried and tested the product and it really works well,” contributed Adams, “We are excited to be able to offer Extreme Kleaner to our customers.” Adams was responsible for vetting the green cleaner and authorized the product to be offered in both of PBE NAPA store locations.

PBE NAPA Auto Parts stores are the first NAPA Auto Parts Stores in New York State (Pine Bush and Holmes, NY) to make available the green cleaner-degreaser product. Other NAPA Auto Parts Store Locations that offer Extreme Kleaner include Koch’s NAPA Auto Parts, Newton, New Jersey, and Root River-Preston NAPA Auto Parts, Preston, Minnesota.

With the shifting tide by consumers to adopt green eco-friendly products, Extreme Kleaner’s parent company, Extreme Energy Solutions, has made efforts in creating brand awareness by partnering with locally owned and operated retailers to geographic and demographic audiences that traditionally were not considered by companies when marketing an eco-friendly product.

Extreme Kleaner has begun its market entry into the automotive aftermarket after the product gained popularity throughout the local and regional racing community. Extreme Kleaner is also the primary sponsor of Sportsman Modified Veteran Driver Tommy Vigh Jr., a regular at the Orange County Fair Speedway, Middletown, New York and has competed at Accord Speedway, located in Accord, New York.

Extreme Energy Solutions has launched its marketing campaign to help promote Extreme Kleaner, including a series of print and media advertising, social media campaigns, motorsports marketing campaigns, and new video content highlighting the two available formulas: Extreme Kleaner Multi-Purpose Cleaner-Degreaser and Glass, Tile and More formula.

“We are honored to partner with PBE NAPA Auto Parts. We enjoy working with locally owned and family operated retailer businesses, helping them market not only our products, but also their local store, giving the store owner/operator a marketing advantage over big box retailers,” commented Samuel K. Burlum, CEO and President of Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc., the parent company of Extreme Kleaner.

“Whenever we enter into a partnership with a locally owned and operated retailer, we lend our marketing and advertising expertise to the proprietor and their team. We want these local Main Street stores to be successful and thrive with the Extreme Kleaner brand, as well as our other products, offering something different that major retailers may not yet have.”

“I also want to personally thank Ken and Debbie Boniface for their support and advocacy of Extreme Kleaner,” Burlum concluded.

Extreme Kleaner is proudly “Made in the USA,” and is just one of the products introduced to the market by Extreme Energy Solutions aimed at lessening consumer’s environmental impact.

Extreme Kleaner is a non-toxic, biodegradable cleaner-degreaser manufactured in the United States, which originates from the Garden State, where it is packaged for consumers around the nation. Extreme Kleaner was first offered online, advertised and sold on Amazon. In 2013, local retailers began to offer the green cleaner in the Northeast. By year end of 2015, Extreme Kleaner was made available in other hardware chains, auto parts stores, and food stores coast to coast at selected locations in selected states. Several new opportunities were created in 2016 for the product to be made available to additional consumers including the launch of Extreme Kleaner in both co-ops and larger big box retailers. 2017 opened with the launch of Extreme Kleaner in Menard’s and Woodman’s.

A portion of every sale of Extreme Kleaner is dedicated toward assisting local and/or regional causes. Former causes which received the benefit of this initiative include Project Help, a cause aimed at helping to eradicate Veteran homelessness, STEM Education, the performing arts, and non-profit educational forums for environmental and economic sustainability. The product’s parent company, Extreme Energy Solutions has also helped sponsor local 5k runs for many good causes.

Extreme Kleaner has been the focus of many positive press write-ups and media publications including, but not limited to, being spotlighted in Natural Awakenings Magazine, The Hard Clay, featured on Today in America, and on Central Valley Talk. Extreme Kleaner has recently launched its new website, http://extremekleaner.com/where-to-buy/ listing where Extreme Kleaner is sold.