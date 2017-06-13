The events were fun, interactive and I was able to learn so much about Atlanta and all that I could achieve in the city. I strongly encourage all Atlanta interns to participate in the 2017 program.

ChooseATL, an initiative dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent to metro Atlanta, today announced the launch of its 2017 ChooseATL After 5 intern program. In partnership with Intern Navigator, the program provides Atlanta-based interns with valuable experiences outside of the office that illustrate the region’s vibrant lifestyle and culture. The 2017 program kicks off Thursday, June 15 and will consist of eight events throughout June and July. ChooseATL After 5’s full program lineup includes:



Westside Cultural Arts Center Mixer – Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m.

An Evening with ATLeaders at SunTrust Park – Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta BeltLine Restaurant Crawl – Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

Atlanta United Soccer Game – Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

Money Moves with Ilyce Glink – Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Cemetery Atlanta Trivia Night – Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

ATL Collective Show – Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

CEO Networking – Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m.

The program is open to all Atlanta-area interns, who can join either through participating partner companies or as individuals. This year, approximately, 900 interns from over 12 companies, including Delta, EY and Turner are set to partake, with an influx of additional individual interns expected to attend. Individual interns can register for all eight events here for $150.

“Interns love connecting both socially and professionally with one another, yet too often, they don’t have the opportunity to meet new people or explore different parts of Atlanta,” said Kate Atwood, executive director of ChooseATL. “We know this generation makes decisions on where to live and work based on elements like vibrant culture and quality of life. ChooseATL After 5 strives to introduce interns to this side of Atlanta so when they do graduate, they’re more likely to choose Atlanta as their permanent home.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. workforce continued to grow at less than one percent in 2016, however Atlanta grew by more than four percent. Data from the Metro Atlanta Chamber also shows substantial migration to the city in the spring, indicating that college graduates are increasingly choosing Atlanta to call home.

“WABE is excited to be one of the presenting sponsors for ChooseATL After 5 this year,” said Hilary Silverboard, senior VP of marketing & business strategy at Public Broadcasting Atlanta. “This is a great opportunity for us as we aim to engage with the millennial audience and we’re happy to help welcome this group of interns to the city we know and love.”

"ChooseATL After 5 gave me the opportunity to connect with other interns who had similar career goals as I did," said 2016 ChooseATL After 5 participate Caroline Scruggs. "The events were fun, interactive and I was able to learn so much about Atlanta and all that I could achieve in the city. I strongly encourage all Atlanta interns to participate in the 2017 program."

Program sponsors include AIG, Delta, EY, First Data, Holder Construction, Mercedes-Benz, Turner, United Way of Greater Atlanta, USB Inc., Verizon and WABE. For more information visit http://www.chooseatl.com/after-5. To sign up as an individual intern visit https://www.metroatlantachamber.com/events/chooseatl-after-5.

About ChooseATL

ChooseATL is a movement focused on telling a comprehensive story about Atlanta to attract and retain top talent to intentionally grow the region’s prosperity in the global economy. The initiative highlights the abundant opportunity for career growth across the 29-county region, as well as the unique culture and lifestyle offered in Atlanta. To join, visit http://www.chooseatl.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and LinkedIn.

Ashley Cleveland, ChooseATL

(404) 880-9000

acleveland(at)macoc(dot)com