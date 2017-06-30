Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc., very first consumer product, Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments, is making a comeback in a big way. The product was first introduced to the market in 2009, shortly after the founders of Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc. decided to redirect their focus on taking to market their own solutions for lowering harmful vehicle emissions while also increasing engine efficiency.

Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments were originally designed to enhance pump gas and the continued issues that plague vehicle owners due to the current ethanol content in the fuel at the gas pump. Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments is a unique formula of agents that break down the covalent bonds of gasoline or diesel fuel, allowing for better combustion efficiency of the fuel.

When fuel is burned in a more efficient and complete manner, lesser parts of the unburned fuel make their way to the tailpipe. Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments also helps clean up engine deposits by loosening engine deposits of material created by ethanol. It is a very economical way to restore or get better gas mileage, lower emissions, lower vehicle maintenance, and keep the vehicle’s engine cleaner.

Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments now are offered at $14.95 for a (16) ounce bottle, for either diesel or gasoline, whereas the bottle doubles as the product applicator. Extreme Xtra Gasoline Fuel Treatments will treat up to 400 gallons of fuel. It only takes one ounce to treat twenty-five gallons of fuel, making each application’s investment only $0.94 cents (ninety-four cents) per treatment of twenty-five gallons. The gasoline formula is safe to use in cars, vans, pick-up trucks, and other vehicles powered by a gasoline powered internal combustion engine.

Extreme Xtra Diesel/Bio-Diesel Fuel Treatment is pre-packaged in a (16) ounce applicator bottle, and will treat up to 160 gallons of diesel or bio-diesel fuel; one ounce per ten gallons of diesel/bio-diesel fuel. Extreme Xtra Diesel Fuel Treatment complies with the federal low sulfur content requirements for diesel engine use, and can be used with trucks, buses, construction equipment, medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles which are powered by diesel engines.

Get the product today via Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatment’s initial pre-market launch on Indiegogo at the link here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/save-money-go-green-w-extreme-xtra-fuel-treatments/x/6455610#/

Both Extreme Xtra gasoline and diesel formulas can also be used for marine use, off-road vehicles, and personal sport craft.

Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc. desired to bring Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments back to the market, however, wanted to restructure the product’s supply chain and manufacturing, so the product would be more affordable to a larger consumer reach. The product originally retailed at $19.95 to $24.99 on store shelves, which made Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments one of the middle of the road brands in fuel additives as far as price was concerned.

“We wanted to find a way to make the product more available and more affordable to consumers,” added Samuel K. Burlum, CEO and President of Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc., the parent company that offers Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments. Burlum continued, “So we began to negotiate with our vendors and suppliers to streamline our vendor supply chain line and manufacturing of the product. As a result of our efforts and the cooperation of our vendors and suppliers, we were able to bring back Extreme Xtra at a lower retail price for consumers.”

Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments is also in the middle of a re-branding process, where Extreme Energy Solutions hopes to see the fuel additive product make inroads onto shelves of auto parts stores, hardware stores, variety stores, and other retailers that carry automotive products. The product will be showcased and offered at future United Hardware Buying Markets and Orgill Distributor Buying Conventions, where Extreme Xtra will be introduced to locally owned small business retailers that can choose to stock the product in their stores.

Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments is the proud sponsor of the #22 Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments Northeast Sportsman Modified Race Car and Rookie Driver Roddy Watts. As a result of supporting young racers and their desire to reach for victory lane, fans and supporters of the racing community have begun to adopt Extreme Xtra with open arms.

Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc. is located in Sparta, New Jersey, which is the home state in which Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments are manufactured, proudly made in the USA.

Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments has been the focus of many positive press write-ups and media publications including, but not limited to, being spotlighted in The Hard Clay, featured on Today in America, and on Cablevision’s Neighborhood Journal. Further details about Extreme Xtra Fuel Treatments can be found at http://extremeenergysolutions.net/extreme-xtra-fuel-treatments.html