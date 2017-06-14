We are committed to providing the best available courses and resources to the schools and students we support, and these awards recognize our dedication to quality.

Connections Education received three BESSIE Awards during ComputED Gazette’s 23rd Annual Best Educational Software Awards program.

“We are committed to providing the best available courses and resources to the schools and students we support, and these awards recognize our dedication to quality,” said Patricia Hoge, PhD, Executive Vice President of curriculum and instruction and Chief Academic Officer for Connections Education.

The 2017 Connections Education BESSIE Award winners are:



Best Middle School Social Studies Website - Texas State History

Best Online High School Social Studies Course - World History

Best Online High School Math Course - Pre-Calculus

Named Best Middle School Social Studies Website for Texas State History, Texas Connections Academy provides a two-semester course delivering state-mandated state history content for middle school students. In Semester A, students examine the geography, history, and culture of Texas from prehistoric times to the secession of Texas in 1861. During Semester B, students explore the history, government, and culture of Texas from 1861 to the present.

World History is an online course that provides high school students with a comprehensive examination of world history, from ancient times through the Global Age. The course delivers content in a context that is relevant to students, while challenging them to think deeply about issues, solve problems creatively, and communicate and collaborate with their peers. Throughout, students are engaged with a variety of interactive elements that bring history to life, including: videos; interactive maps; and teacher-led synchronous group discussions.

Pre-Calculus is an online mathematics course that uses an interactive, ‘real world’ approach to help students develop a positive math mindset, and master core mathematical concepts, skills and problem-solving strategies. Students start by setting Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic/Relevant and Timely (SMART) goals for themselves for the course.

The BESSIE Awards recognize innovative and content-rich programs and websites that provide parents and teachers with technology to foster educational excellence. Winning programs and websites are selected from publishers worldwide. For additional details, visit the ComputEd Gazette website.

Enrollment is now open in online schools and programs nationwide; to learn more and check availability of virtual school options in your area, visit http://www.connectionsacademy.com.

About Connections Education

Founded in 2001, Connections Education is a leading provider of high-quality, highly accountable online education solutions for schools, school districts, and students in grades K–12. It serves families and schools with a variety of digital learning and online school solutions including Connections Academy, International Connections Academy, and Pearson Connexus. In the 2016-2017 school year, Connections Education brings full-time online and blended school to 65,000 students across the U.S. and abroad, and delivers online courses to over 340,000 students. In total, over 400,000 students in the U.S. and 48 countries will receive online learning from Connections Education in the 2016-2017 school year. Connections Education is based in Baltimore, Maryland and was named a 2016, 2015 and 2014 “Top Workplace” by the Baltimore Sun and a 2013 “Best Place to Work” by Baltimore magazine. Regularly recognized for its outstanding curriculum and leadership, Connections Education is committed to expanding quality education through technology, and helping students achieve both academic and personal success. Connections Education is part of the global education company, Pearson.