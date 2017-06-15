Past News Releases RSS

Moderne Passport Announces Spring 2017 Class

Moderne Ventures™ announced the admission of nine new companies into the latest class of its Moderne Passport™ program. The class was selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants based on their potential to impact the residential and multi-family spaces.

The companies in the Moderne Passport™ Spring 2017 class are:



abode: The single platform for a truly connected and protected smart home

Agentology: Lead engagement service that qualifies and refers leads 24/7

Baroo: Premium pet concierge for building owners, property managers, and their tenants

CubiCasa: Digitally optimized 2D floor plans and 3D models for any property from any source

Hello Alfred: Changing the way we live with a service that gives us back something we all need more of: time

HelloTech: The most efficient, cost effective on-demand and in-home technology support service

Hippo Insurance: Finally, home insurance done right. Smarter coverage, better prices, delivered instantly online.

Homebot: The dynamic financial dashboard that transforms homeowners into wealth builders

Preclose: Take the chaos out of the closing process with real-time visibility for everyone

The immersive program helps companies to execute their go-to-market strategies and facilitates engagement with the Moderne Network™ – a group of over 400 investors and executives from market leading companies that are looking for innovative solutions to gain a competitive advantage for their businesses – to provide mentorship, pilot opportunities, and even acquisition potential for participants. Companies meet with Mentors approximately once per month at industry events across the country to showcase their products and services.

The program kicked off last week at Realogy’s headquarters, where executives from the largest real estate company in the world provided guidance and mentorship to the new class. The program’s next event will take place at the National Apartment Association Education Conference in Atlanta later this month.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a Chicago-based venture capital firm focused on early stage investments in the real estate, insurance, mortgage, home services, and finance industries. The firm also runs the Moderne Passport™, a seven-month long industry immersion program that provides participants direct engagement with the Moderne Network™, a group of 400+ tightly aligned LP's, executives, and influential leaders from the most notable businesses within our targeted industries.

Learn more at http://www.ModerneVentures.com.