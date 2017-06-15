KD Conservatory is pleased to announce that nationally renowned casting director Lisa London will be back at KD this July to conduct a weekend acting seminar. London is a leading casting director in the US, who will teach a weekend course for both adults and children at KD Conservatory, College of Film and Dramatic Arts.”

London is the author of From Start to Stardom and is one of the top 10 casting directors in the nation for feature films and hit television shows. Her experience includes casting popular television shows such as Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on Disney Channel, Supah Ninjas on Nickelodeon, and the sitcom Roseanne, and her involvement with feature films includes House Bunny, Grandma’s Boy, and the recent Netflix Original Film Sandy Wexler. London has over 25 years of casting experience to bring to the seminar for aspiring actors at KD Conservatory (http://www.kdstudio.com).

“KD is very excited to have Lisa London back for a third time. She has quite the extravagant resume and a lot to offer aspiring actors and artists,” said Kathy Tyner, CEO and Co-Founder of KD Conservatory. “With her experience, skills, and talent, Lisa has the insight and wisdom to inspire others to find their strengths and areas of improvement in order to achieve their artistic dreams.”

London’s two-day, paid intensive seminar will be on July 8th and 9th for children ages 8 to 17 and adults 18 and up. The public is welcome to sign up for the weekend intensive, and students attending the KD Conservatory Summer Camp will be allowed to attend Friday night of the seminar for free.

Students will have the opportunity to learn what casting directors are looking for in auditions, why research is needed in order to obtain a role, and a special one-on-one critiquing and improvisation techniques with London for an exclusively educational experience.

“I am very excited to be back teaching at KD Conservatory. I love helping actors become more inspired and confident in their attitudes and auditions. Every time I have been at KD Conservatory, I have met so many talented actors. It is always a fantastic experience for everyone.”

KD Conservatory looks forward to working with London for the third time this summer and into the future. KD Conservatory, College of Film and Dramatic Arts is a training facility located in Dallas, Texas that provides quality acting instruction for novice and advanced actors.

About KD Conservatory

For more than 30 years, KD Conservatory has been dedicated to the development of acting skills and motion picture production technical skills and to the creation of avenues into the professional world of entertainment. A subsidiary of KD Studio Inc., which offers an Associate of Applied Arts (AAA) degree program in acting, KD Conservatory has been rated “Exemplary” by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The school is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST). For more information, visit http://www.kdstudio.com.