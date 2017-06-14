“We always enjoy having the chance to sit down with industry figures to discuss our products, and we strongly believe retail buyers will be quite impressed with what we have to offer with our Elderberry Concentrate,” said Dr. Brewer.

Wyldewood Cellars, a family-owned winery and vineyard based in Peck, Kansas that has won more than 500 international awards for its dozens of wine varieties, announced it will attend the upcoming Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

The EPPS, an ECRM event, will allow representatives from Wyldewood Cellars to show off their popular elderberry concentrate to some of the most influential retail buyers in the American nutritional products market. The event lasts from June 25 to 28.

“We are so excited to take part in the upcoming EPPS in Chandler,” said Dr. John Brewer, co-founder of Wyldewood Cellars. “Elderberry Concentrate has already been a big seller for us, but now we get to present it to some important figures in the world of retail and show them why this product deserves even wider recognition and availability. We are prepared to make a big statement and to develop some important connections and relationships with big-name retail enterprises.”

Wyldewood’s Elderberry Concentrate is most commonly used as a flavor enhancer and modifier for other beverages. However, it can also be used in many different recipes as a partial substitute for lemon juice. The concentrate is free of sugar and pesticides, non-GMO, gluten-free, certified Kosher and contains no alcohol. People who enjoy experimenting with new flavors in their foods and drinks enjoy the unique taste of Elderberry Concentrate, and appreciate knowing they are getting a truly natural and healthy product.

The nutritional value of elderberries is a key element to the Wyldewood concentrate’s popularity. A serving of elderberries is packed with some of the most important nutrients for the human body, such as rutin, quercertin, anthocyanins, important fatty acids and more. Wyldewood’s concentrate is pure elderberries, plus a little bit of water to help make it come in a convenient serving size.

“We always enjoy having the chance to sit down with industry figures to discuss our products, and we strongly believe retail buyers will be quite impressed with what we have to offer with our Elderberry Concentrate,” said Dr. Brewer.

For more information about Wyldewood Cellars, visit http://www.wyldewoodcellars.com.