Wyldewood Cellars Elderberry Concentrate Coming Soon to Jet.com

Wyldewood Cellars, a family-owned and award-winning winery and vineyard based in Peck, Kansas, announced its natural elderberry concentrate will soon be available for purchase on Jet.com, a rapidly growing online retailer.

Wyldewood Cellars was founded by Dr. John Brewer and Merry Baumann. Since its inception, it has won more than 500 international awards for its more than 40 varieties of wine. It debuted Elderberry Concentrate, its very first non-alcoholic product, more than 20 years ago. The product has become quite successful in that time, thanks to its great taste and gluten- free, GMO-free, and certified Kosher recipe, and will soon be available for the first time on Jet.com.

“We are excited to announce that our Elderberry Concentrate will soon be sold on Jet.com,” said Dr. Brewer. “Many people are familiar with our wines. We have put the same care and time into developing and perfecting this Elderberry Concentrate, and it is a favorite among our customers. Its great taste and versatility regularly make it a top seller, and now we have one more sales channel through which we can offer it. It’s an exciting partnership for us.”

Elderberry Concentrate is most frequently used as an addition and flavor enhancer for other beverages, but can also be used as a partial substitute for lemon juice in most recipes. It contains no pesticide, alcohol or sugars—just the natural nutritional profile of elderberries. Anyone who enjoys adding new flavors to their diets while sticking to a healthy and natural regimen of foods is certain to enjoy it.

Elderberries have long been known to be an excellent source of nutrients, such as rutin, quercertin, omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids and anthocyanins, among others. Wyldewood’s concentrate contains these nutrients in potent doses, as well as a little water to make for a convenient serving size in each container.

“We are excited to reach out to more people across the United States and beyond through this great new sales partnership with Jet.com,” said Dr. Brewer.

For more information about Wyldewood Cellars, visit http://www.wyldewoodcellars.com.