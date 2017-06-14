Longview Strategies, a strategic communications firm focused on financial and professional services, today announced that it has been engaged by The SRI Conference (http://www.SRIconference.com) to support planning and execution of marketing and communications for its 28th annual event in November 2017.

The SRI Conference is the pioneering event for the Sustainable, Responsible, Impact (SRI) investing community. November 1–3, 2017, some 800 investment professionals and investors will convene in San Diego, CA to learn from top executives, leading edge fund providers, and innovators in the responsible investment industry. The SRI Conference will bring its unique historical perspective to bear on the current investing climate, offering actionable information for professionals looking to better serve clients interested in both profit and positive impact.

In its role as marketing partner, Longview Strategies will work to raise the Conference’s visibility and expand its reputation as the premier event in the SRI space.

“Investing for impact is maturing at exactly the time that it is most needed as both an effective investment approach and a lever for positive change,” said Steve Schueth, President, First Affirmative Financial Network and Producer of The SRI Conference. “Longview Strategies’ expertise in marketing for financial services makes them a valuable partner in communicating The SRI Conference’s leadership in this arena.”

“One of our greatest passions is bridging the communications gap between investors, smart financial solutions, and social change,” said Evan Zall, President at Longview Strategies. “No event has been more effective than The SRI Conference in bringing together those three elements. We are thrilled to work with the Conference team to help amplify that message.”

To learn more and stay up-to-date about speakers and updates to the agenda, please visit SRIconference.com.

About Longview Strategies

Longview Strategies (http://www.longviewstrategies.com) is a boutique communications firm that specializes in financial and professional services. We are award-winning strategists, communicators, and storytellers who are skilled at distilling complex subject matter into digestible content that strikes the right chords with target audiences. The Longview team seeks to make an impact on our clients’ businesses and on the global marketplace with services including messaging and positioning, marketing strategy, public relations, social media management, and content development.

About The SRI Conference

The 28th annual SRI Conference (http://www.SRIconference.com) will be held November 1–3, 2017, at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, CA. Produced by The SRI Conference and Community, LLC in partnership with many organizations working to direct investment capital toward the creation of a truly sustainable future, The SRI Conference is the premier annual forum for investment professionals and investors engaged in sustainable, responsible, impact (SRI) investing. Conference participants include investment professionals, institutional investors, and related organizations. The program features educational sessions and opportunities to network with hundreds of like-minded individuals, organizations, and leaders in the field of Sustainable, Responsible, Impact investing.

Editor’s Note

For information and/or assistance with The SRI Conference registration and sponsorships, please contact Krystala Kalil, Conference Coordinator at 888-774-2663 or Krystala(at)SRIconference(dot)com.