For the second year in a row, Carolina’s Parent magazine’s readers have chosen Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry as their Favorite Family Dentist.

Founded by Dr. Michael Riccobene in 2000, Riccobene Associates has grown from a single office to fourteen locations in the Research Triangle area, including newly-opened offices in both Mebane and Durham, NC. Along the way, it has earned multiple “Best Dentist in Wake and Johnson Counties” awards from Angie’s List and Cary Magazine—and now it is proud to add this second selection from the readers of North Carolina’s most trusted parenting publication.

Riccobene Associates prides itself on its patient-centric care, state of the art dental technology, and commitment to ongoing education for its clinical staff. “We’re honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Dr. Riccobene. “We try to earn the trust of our patients, both parents and children, every day.”

New patients are invited to visit one of Riccobene Associates’ locations if they’re interested in experiencing a different kind of dentistry—the kind that Carolina’s Parent magazine readers have recognized as their favorite two years in a row!

