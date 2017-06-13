Moran Family of Brands Launches Future Auto Tech Internship Program

Moran Family of Brands, one of the nation’s leading franchises of general automotive repair, transmission repair and auto accessories, is launching its inaugural Future Tech internship program on Tuesday, June 13 at its franchise locations nationwide.

Moran’s Future Auto Tech internship programs will give high school and vocational school students first-hand experience in learning about the automotive repair industry. This comes at a time in which fewer students are attending trade schools to prepare them for careers as automotive technicians.

There are two separate internships in Moran’s Future Auto Tech program. The Automotive Shop Internship is for students who are in their junior or senior years of high school or have just started vocational school. This internship is for a maximum of 25 hours per week over a three-month period, and the student can request to extend it an additional three months if desired. Participants will shadow and learn from shop managers and technicians and can assist in areas such as performing vehicle inspections, completing paperwork, assisting with vehicle maintenance work to pick-up and delivery of parts.

The Technician Internship is a more advanced program open to students who are finishing their degree or who have recently graduated from a vocational school. It is an entry-level, paid position for up to 30-40 hours per week depending on course schedules at a participating franchise location. The program is for a six-month period with the possibility of being hired for a full-time position at the facility once the internship is completed. This internship is designed to help students take what they have learned in their specific area of study in school and apply it in a business and auto shop environment.

As part of the program, participating Moran franchisees will have the opportunity to speak to local students at the middle school and high school levels. They will emphasize the skills gap in this county and discuss the available Moran internships, attending a vocational school, and going into a career in automotive repair. Moran franchisees will also share their experiences on how they became business owners through franchising.

“We as a franchise system need to be a part of the solution in reducing the skills gap that is occurring in this country. That is why we have developed our Future Auto Tech internship program for our franchisees to participate in. We believe that this will be extremely beneficial for students who are not sure what their path will be beyond high school,” said Barbara Moran-Goodrich, CEO & Co-founder of Moran Family of Brands. “There are a lot of talented students out there who will soon become part of tomorrow’s workforce, and we want them to know that the skills gap in this country can bring financially rewarding jobs to them. Our internship programs will give them practical experience at our participating franchisee shops and prepare them for successful careers in the field.”

