Danny Allen Joins Carousel30 As Chief Operating Officer

Carousel30, a leading digital agency based in the Washington DC region, announced today the addition of Danny Allen as Chief Operating Officer as part of a plan for the agency to strategically grow and better serve its key audiences. He brings a wealth of advertising, financial, and legal experience to the executive team of the agency and his clients have included Gannett, AARP, Crowdcheck, FDA, CDC, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the Republican National Committee, and a variety of other government agencies, startups, and nonprofits.

“We are excited to welcome Danny to our growing team,” said Greg Kihlström, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carousel30. “His experience in a breadth of fields, combined with relevant industry experience will help us push forward in expanding Carousel30 over the next several years.”

Danny brings extensive experience in providing both stability and strategic growth to the organizations he has been a part of. As an executive at Sensis, a cross-cultural marketing agency, Danny started and grew the Washington, D.C. office to more than $15 million in billings, and started and managed the founding and growth of offices in Atlanta and Little Rock.

He is Vice President of AAF DC, the Washington DC Chapter of the American Advertising Federation. Prior to working for Sensis, Danny was the founder of a digital advertising media company. He has a BA from the University of Texas, a JD from NYU School of Law, and a MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He has spoken at industry events and conferences including SXSW, the Wharton Technology Conference, the AAF Student Advertising Conference, National Conference on Health Communication, ADWKDC, Multicultural Media Expo, the National Association of Hispanic Publishers Legislative Summit, and the American Advertising Awards.

About Carousel30

Carousel30 is an award-winning digital marketing and technology agency based in the Washington, DC area. Working with national brands on marketing and advertising campaigns, the agency works with top organizations across many industries including membership associations, nonprofits, financial services, and education. Founded in 2003, Carousel30 continues to be a leading innovator in the digital marketing and technology fields.

Contact:

Romie Stefanelli

Carousel30

Phone: 703-260-1180

press(at)carousel30.com

http://www.carousel30.com