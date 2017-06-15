Trevon Hughley, a dedicated writer and the youngest of six children, has completed his new book “The Beast”: a story of friendship, angst, growth, and wolves.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Trevon Hughley’s exciting tale introduces Jacob Sandoval, a Native American growing up in New York who is harboring a dangerous secret – his father has the ability to transform into a fully self-aware wolf. This fact makes Jacob part-human, part-wolf and completely angry at the world.

In spite of the fact that he has been expelled nine different schools by his tenth grade year, Jacob has a very close friend group with which he practices his only form of catharsis: Making music.

Jacob’s misadventures do not end with behavioral hijinks at school. His family that he had assumed were only he and his brother and sister who were raised as humans by their mother is actually considerably larger due to his father’s promiscuity. He is constantly threatened by other beasts, many of which not appreciating his hybrid existence.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “The Beast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

