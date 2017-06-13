TOP Step Consulting Celebrates 10 Years In Business

The success of our customers and partners is, and will continue to be, our success.,” said Jodi Cicci, President and CEO

TOP Step Consulting is excited to achieve its 10-year anniversary as the leading provider of consulting services for professional services organizations. TOP Step Consulting customers have become more profitable, scalable, and efficient through professional services automation, process improvement, change management, and in-depth training. TOP Step is proud to celebrate a decade of progress and the company’s commitment to the future as a partner to professional services organizations looking to scale and be more robust through technology and process improvement.

“The success of our customers and partners is, and will continue to be, our success,” said Jodi Cicci, President and CEO. “This milestone is a testament to TOP Step’s continued dedication to serving the Professional Services community. It has been an exciting journey. TOP Step Consulting is where we are today because of what we have been able to achieve for our customers. We will continue to listen closely to our customers so that we can continue to provide innovative and relevant solutions into the future.”

Over the past ten years, TOP Step Consulting has achieved a position of industry leadership. In addition to serving over 300 customers, they have developed strong partner relationships with Professional Services Automation vendors as well as thought leaders in the professional services industry. TOP Step regularly sponsors and attends many events and conferences throughout the year to both keep abreast of trends within the Professional Services industry as well as to support their mission to enable and empower Professional Services organizations. One of the primary tenets of the TOP Step Consulting culture is to share knowledge and educate the professional services community. TOP Step runs a successful webinar series providing three webinars each month that range from Professional Services business operations best practices to specific tips for optimizing PSA platforms for NetSuite OpenAir and FinancialForce PSA. TOP Step also publishes eBooks, best practice white papers, and tips for the adoption of process efficiency and technology that are available on their website.

Over the past decade, TOP Step Consulting has been honored and recognized by Service Performance Insight (SPI) as a top performing professional services organization with “Best of the Best” status for seven years, ranked by Inc. 5000 and Consulting Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies for two years, and recognized by CIO Review, who placed TOP Step Consulting as the cover story for their annual list of the 20 Most Promising NetSuite Solution Providers.

To commemorate the ten years of success and accumulation of industry knowledge, TOP Step is dedicating its 10-year anniversary to “giving back” as a way to thank customers, partners, and the community overall. This will include making many of the knowledge assets curated by TOP Step Consulting publically available at no cost as well as providing innovative services easier than ever to take advantage of - such as the recently launched PSA Extension Marketplace.

About TOP Step Consulting

TOP Step Consulting improves business efficiency and productivity for Professional Services business operations. They help clients achieve their profitability goals allowing them to focus on building their business. Their team has extensive experience in professional services business operations, professional services automation (PSA), and project management. They have served over 300 organizations across the globe and have been awarded “Best of the Best” by SPI Research and named as one of the fastest-growing private companies by Consulting Magazine and Inc. 5000. To learn how TOP Step Consulting brings operational efficiency to Professional Services visit http://www.topstepconsulting.com.