Industry Veteran John Flynn Joins Birko as Vice President of Sales

Birko, a leader in providing food safety solutions for the protein, further processing, produce and brew industries, is excited to announce that John Flynn has joined the company as its new vice president of sales.

“John has an exceptional sales background in premium protein products and the experience we need to support our company’s continued growth,” said Mark Swanson, Birko’s chief executive officer. “He’s devoted his career to the food industry and brings to Birko a passion for protecting the food supply and helping companies produce safe, quality products. His deep understanding and significant leadership providing customer solutions and value fits well with Birko’s mission to be a partner in food safety for the industries we serve.”

Flynn will lead the company’s chemical sales division, driving strategy and performance, and will direct Birko’s team of technical managers and technical sales representatives. Together, Flynn and the sales team will provide the quality and sanitation solutions to help solve the issues facing our protein, further processing, produce and brew customers.

Flynn joins Birko with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in sales and marketing for the protein and further processing industries. Most recently, he was vice president of beef sales and marketing at JBS where he successfully developed revenue-generating strategies and played a key role in helping the company navigate through challenging market conditions. Prior to JBS, he was vice president of beef sales at Cargill, and earlier, a regional sales manager at Johnsonville Sausage.

Flynn was a member of the Colorado Beef Council’s board of directors, a role he held from 2012 through 2016, and sits on the board of the Luca John Foundation.

He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and is a graduate of the MBA/MEP program from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Business. He will be based at Birko’s Henderson, Colo., headquarters.

