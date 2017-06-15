PMI puts KPIs in the hands of Pediatricians and Office Managers

We now have the ability to quickly provide physicians and administrators with insight so they can identify areas of improvement, spot revenue opportunities and make better decisions.

The Pediatric Management Institute (PMI), a Pediatric consulting and services company, has publicly launched the PMI Dashboard, a consolidated revenue cycle management (RCM) reporting and analysis service designed for Pediatric Practices and Hospitals.

Compatible with Epic, eClinicalWorks, AllScripts, OfficePracticum and other EHR vendors, PMI's dashboard delivers key financial metrics, performance indicator reports, and charts in an easy to use format to Pediatricians, Administrators, and Practice Managers.

"Historically getting the necessary financial reports out of a practice management systems is a time consuming or near impossible task," says Paul Vanchiere, founder of Pediatric Management Institute. "We now have the ability to quickly provide physicians and administrators with insight so they can identify areas of improvement, spot revenue opportunities and make better decisions."

With over 70 different elements included in the PMI Dashboard to manage a Pediatric organization, key metrics and reports are readily grouped together to quickly identify opportunities for improvement:

1. Financial - Key metrics by month and provider for Charges, Payments, and Adjustments

2. Revenue - Revenue per encounter, revenue by provider, year over year comparisons

3. Vaccines - Price and cost analysis

4. Insurance - Carrier payments and collection rates

5. Benchmarks - Billing rate, revenue per encounter and more as it compares to other pediatric practices

The dashboard is accessible on desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones thus enabling stakeholders to identify areas of lost revenue, declining payments, and payment delays in the billing cycle. To learn more visit http://www.PediatricManagementInstitute.com

About PMI:

In 2012, PMI started offering training, seminars and consulting services, specifically for pediatric practices. Today their services have expanded to include practice evaluations, customer service training, and online support services with the Pediatric Forum, business intelligence dashboards, and YourPediatricJob.com for filling open Pediatric Jobs.​