Bike tour and active vacation operator Great Freedom Adventures invites cyclists and walkers to the 2017 Walk or Pedal for PSC, an exciting charity adventure that will highlight some of the most beautiful scenery in the state of Vermont. The event has two options, both centered on Woodstock, often described as Vermont’s most picturesque town. A three-day tour option takes place July 28-30 while one-day event participants join the tour “challenge” day on July 29th. The events benefit PSC Partners Seeking a Cure, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research on PSC and supporting patients and their families.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) is a serious disease affecting the function of bile ducts inside and outside the liver, ultimately resulting in severe liver damage, and in some cases, liver failure. Symptoms include extreme fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain and severe itching. There is currently no cure and available treatments have limited effectiveness. With additional funding, promising studies that are in the works should change that.

Over three days, tour participants will discover the rich landscape of central Vermont. After successfully completing routes that entail both flat and hilly terrain, riders and walkers will appreciate the deluxe accommodations at the beautiful new 506 On the River Inn. Meals, snacks, a bike ride or walk on three days, free bike rentals, guides, vehicle support and more complete the tour experience. On Saturday, the “challenge” day, cyclists may choose between a 100km and 55km bike ride, while walkers will traverse 15km of scenic trails.

The previous Pedal for PSC, also produced by Great Freedom Adventures, circumnavigated the iconic Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard and raised over $50,000 for research. As with that event, representatives from the Denver-based nonprofit PSC Partners Seeking a Cure will participate in the event and provide information about the disease, their work to support patients and families, and current areas of research. “PSC Partners is grateful for the support of its generous community. Fundraising events such as Pedal for PSC allow us to fund critical research that supports finding better treatments and a cure for PSC,“ says PSC Partners CEO Ricky Safer.

During the 2017 event, riders and walkers will discover stunning views and quintessential farmsteads while pushing themselves physically. The rides are enhanced by full support from professional guides, snack stops featuring fresh local foods, a stop at a local farm to sample the artisanal cheese made there, a stop at the awe-inspiring Quechee Gorge and a celebratory lunch at the end.

For those who choose to make a weekend of it, the journey will begin mid-afternoon on Friday in Woodstock, with a warm-up ride to Sinclair Lewis’ summer stomping grounds or a trail walk through nearby forests and hills. Participants will share dinners together at the inn’s excellent restaurant, and may opt to relax in the pool, hot tub, game room or in the library and prepare for their challenge day. On Sunday, guests will be offered a third bike ride or walk and may spend time exploring the town’s historic sites, clothing boutiques, rustic Vermont country stores or local museums.

The one-day Walk or Pedal for PSC Charity Event has a registration fee of $65 and a suggested fundraising minimum or donation of $200. Friends or family raising money together, add $25 per person fundraising amount for the second person and beyond. Included are snacks and ride support during the event, guides and vehicle support, maps, training tips, waterbottle and a post-ride meal. For more information, go to: Vermont Charity Bike Ride or Walk.

The three-day, two-night all-inclusive tour option requires a per-person fundraising minimum or donation of $2,400, or $2,100 for two or more people raising money together as a team. Included in the event is all of the above, plus bike rental if needed, two additional days of riding or walking and lodging and meals for the weekend. For more information or the full daily program please see: Vermont Charity Walk or Bike.

Great Freedom Adventures offers bike tours, walking trips and multi-sport adventures in New England and Northeast US regions possessing a unique diversity of natural beauty and cultural interests. These distinctive tours include a wealth of additional activities such as kayaking, nature walks, history tours, sunset sails, wine and beer tastings, demonstrations and more, providing guests with a full-sensory experience and an insider’s perspective. The tour packages include upscale lodging, most meals, side excursions, admissions, region-specific costs, bike rentals, maps, guides and van support. Scheduled tours are three to six days in duration and custom and private tours are available. Great Freedom Adventures also runs single- and multi-day corporate outings, team-building and fundraising events. Please see the website for additional information and for specific details on each tour. http://www.GreatFreedomAdventures.com