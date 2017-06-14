Nature’s Rite’s Sleep Apnea Relief™ Provides More Restful Sleep

“We are excited to provide this natural solution to help people get better sleep every night,” said Frank.

People who suffer from sleep apnea and the various symptoms associated with it, such as a lack of restful sleep and constant tiredness, can now get natural relief based on a blend of herbal ingredients found in Sleep Apnea Relief™, a supplement made by Nature’s Rite.

Sleep Apnea Relief™ is one of a number of natural herbal supplements made by Nature’s Rite. The company, which was founded in 2008, has built its reputation on its ability to provide natural herbal remedies for a wide variety of specific health issues that have not previously had such remedies available. All of the ingredients chosen for use in these products complement each other to create the most effective complete solution possible.”

“We are thrilled that Sleep Apnea Relief™ is taking off in the United States,” said Steven Frank, founder of Nature’s Rite. “There are so many Americans who do not get nearly enough sleep, and so many suffer from a lack of quality sleep due to sleep apnea. It can be difficult to find the relief a person needs from these symptoms without having to resort to CPAP machines or various medical procedures, so we developed an herbal remedy that solves the problem.”

Most people who suffer from sleep apnea use CPAP machines every night to help them get to bed. However, there are many drawbacks associated with these machines. They are quite cumbersome, which can make them difficult to travel with. They are also uncomfortable and can be rather loud. Sleep Apnea Relief™ is extremely easy to carry around and use without discomfort. Simply take a single capsule with water before it’s time for bed to get a better night’s sleep.

The supplement features three herbs: thyme, for improving respiratory efficiency; chamomile and cramp bark, for greater relaxation via the musculoskeletal system; and lobelia, to maintain deep steady breathing. This blend of herbs is completely safe and non-addictive.

“We are excited to provide this natural solution to help people get better sleep every night,” said Frank.

For more information about Nature’s Rite and its products, visit the company’s website at http://www.mynaturesrite.com.