PlayCore Recognizes Steve Carli Park Playground

PlayCore, a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of play and recreation products, is proud to recognize Steve Carli Park Playground as a National Demonstration Site for Play On! Physical Fitness. The new playground, located in Santa Clara, CA creates a space to promote active lifestyles. To celebrate, a grand opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 3:30 P.M. PST, at 1045 Los Padres Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050.

The City of Santa Clara strives to create a positive impact on the community by providing a variety of recreational spaces, programs, and services. Today, the city’s Park and Recreation Department maintains the city’s 52 acre Central Park, 24 neighborhood parks, and a variety of additional public recreation spaces.

Continuously seeking to improve the city’s recreational play value, it was decided that Steve Carli Park Playground, originally constructed in 1952, would be renovated with a focus on promoting health and wellness through active play.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor stated that “The City of Santa Clara is very excited to provide our community a new innovative playground that will not only provide recreational use, but will be recognized as a National Demonstration Site featuring a design promoting cognitive, social, and physical development for our youth. We continue our commitment to rehabilitate and improve our existing parks to promote active lifestyles for our community.”

Together with the help of MRC Recreation, a GameTime Playground agency, the community designed a new play structure focusing on the unique curriculum found in Play On!, to create the space.

The Play On! curriculum is a program created in partnership with PlayCore and SHAPE America to introduce active play opportunities on the playground. SHAPE America is a governing body that establishes standards for developing physically literate students.

The new structure, now recognized as a National Demonstration Site for Play On!, features six key elements of play designed to promote physical activity including balancing, brachiating, swinging, climbing, sliding, and spinning.

Through the utilization of the Play On! curriculum, which includes 125 standards-based fitness activities for the playground, the new site can help children be more active and learn to see fitness as fun.

To celebrate the City of Santa Clara’s commitment to advance play and recreation through best practices, Steve Carli Park Playground will receive a certificate of recognition, become a part of a network of potential research sites, and will be promoted actively to other communities wishing to create recreation spaces using best practices in design and/or programming. For more information about the City of Santa Clara, visit http://www.santaclaraca.gov.

To locate the new site, check out http://www.pointsmap.com/playcore.

About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play and recreation solutions that match the unique needs of the each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com