This event will be taking place in Orlando, Florida on October 16-17, 2017 as an Official Satellite Event to the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting.
The conference will present the latest research and trends propelling Precision Medicine into the future with a focus on innovations in R & D, technological developments, Precision Medicine advances in infectious disease, CNS and cardiovascular disease, patient/citizen involvement (the ‘quantified self’) and its impact advancing Precision Medicine, health and social well-being. This year’s conference has several themes, including:
- R&D: Trends and Challenges in Diagnostics and Therapeutics
- Technologies Revolutionizing Precision Medicine
- Beyond Oncology: Infectious Disease, CNS Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease
- Harnessing Big Data for Research and Clinical Application
- Patient Engagement, Empowerment and Ethical Issues
- From Research to Clinical Adoption: Drivers, Barriers, and Designing Success Strategies
Here is the current speaking faculty for this year’s conference. Please visit http://www.precision-medicine-conference.com/speakers for the most up-to-date list of speakers.
- Gregory Armstrong, MD, Incident Manager, Polio Eradication Response, Emergency Operations Center, Centers for Disease Control
- Pranil Chandra, DO, Vice President & CMO of Clinical and Molecular Pathology, Path Group
- Mick Correll, President, Genospace
- Jill Davies MS, CGC, COO, GeneMatters
- Keith Elliston, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Transmart Foundation
- Christoph Endrullat, Delegated Expert of NGS, ISO/TC 276 and DIN Committee Biotechnology
- Charis Eng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, Sondra J. & Stephen R. Hardis Endowed Chair of Cancer Genomic Medicine, Chair and Director, Genomic Medicine Institute, Director, Center for Personalized Genetic Healthcare, American Cancer Society Clinical Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute
- Harris Eyre, MD, Ph.D., Entrepreneur-in-Residence in Precision Psychiatry, Texas Medical Center Innovation Institute
- Andy Faucett, MS, LGC, Professor, Director of Policy and Education, Geisinger Health System
- Diddahally Govindaraju, Ph.D., Visiting Professor, Glenn Center for the Biology of Human Aging, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Affiliate Member, Dept. of Human Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University
- Jill Hagenkord, CMO, Color Genomics
- Leila Jamal, ScM, Ph.D., CGC, Hecht-Levi Postdoctoral Fellow, Johns Hopkins Bernan Institute of Bioethics, Clinical Genetic Counselor, McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine
- Raluca Kurz MS, CGC, Doctoral Student, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Senior Genetic Counselor, Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Nimita Limaye, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Nymro Clinical Consulting Services
- Donna Messner, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Center for Medical Technology Policy
- Wael Mohamed, MSc, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Menoufia Medical School, International Islamic University Malaysi
- Martin Naley, MBA, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Cure Forward
- Mark Rosenbloom, MBA, MD, FACEP, Founder and CEO, PEPID, Founder and CMO, LIFEFORCE Medical institute
- Don Rule, MBA, Founder and CEO, Translational Software
- Joni Rutter, Ph.D., Director of Scientific Programs, Precision Medicine Initiative, NIH
- Alicia Staley, Patient Advocate, Cure Forward
- Richard Tsai, MS, Vice President, Marketing, Inspire
- Julia Trosman, Ph.D., MBA, Director, Center for Business Models in Healthcare, Assistant Adjunct Professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Assistant Adjunct Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of California
- Deepak Voora, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Duke University
- Marc Williams, MD, Director, Genomic Medicine Institute, Geisinger
