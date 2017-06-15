This event will be taking place in Orlando, Florida on October 16-17, 2017 as an Official Satellite Event to the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting.

The conference will present the latest research and trends propelling Precision Medicine into the future with a focus on innovations in R & D, technological developments, Precision Medicine advances in infectious disease, CNS and cardiovascular disease, patient/citizen involvement (the ‘quantified self’) and its impact advancing Precision Medicine, health and social well-being. This year’s conference has several themes, including:



R&D: Trends and Challenges in Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Technologies Revolutionizing Precision Medicine

Beyond Oncology: Infectious Disease, CNS Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

Harnessing Big Data for Research and Clinical Application

Patient Engagement, Empowerment and Ethical Issues

From Research to Clinical Adoption: Drivers, Barriers, and Designing Success Strategies

Here is the current speaking faculty for this year’s conference. Please visit http://www.precision-medicine-conference.com/speakers for the most up-to-date list of speakers.

Gregory Armstrong, MD, Incident Manager, Polio Eradication Response, Emergency Operations Center, Centers for Disease Control

Pranil Chandra, DO, Vice President & CMO of Clinical and Molecular Pathology, Path Group

Mick Correll, President, Genospace

Jill Davies MS, CGC, COO, GeneMatters

Keith Elliston, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Transmart Foundation

Christoph Endrullat, Delegated Expert of NGS, ISO/TC 276 and DIN Committee Biotechnology

Charis Eng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, Sondra J. & Stephen R. Hardis Endowed Chair of Cancer Genomic Medicine, Chair and Director, Genomic Medicine Institute, Director, Center for Personalized Genetic Healthcare, American Cancer Society Clinical Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute

Harris Eyre, MD, Ph.D., Entrepreneur-in-Residence in Precision Psychiatry, Texas Medical Center Innovation Institute

Andy Faucett, MS, LGC, Professor, Director of Policy and Education, Geisinger Health System

Diddahally Govindaraju, Ph.D., Visiting Professor, Glenn Center for the Biology of Human Aging, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Affiliate Member, Dept. of Human Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University

Jill Hagenkord, CMO, Color Genomics

Leila Jamal, ScM, Ph.D., CGC, Hecht-Levi Postdoctoral Fellow, Johns Hopkins Bernan Institute of Bioethics, Clinical Genetic Counselor, McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine

Raluca Kurz MS, CGC, Doctoral Student, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Senior Genetic Counselor, Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Nimita Limaye, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Nymro Clinical Consulting Services

Donna Messner, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Center for Medical Technology Policy

Wael Mohamed, MSc, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Menoufia Medical School, International Islamic University Malaysi

Martin Naley, MBA, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Cure Forward

Mark Rosenbloom, MBA, MD, FACEP, Founder and CEO, PEPID, Founder and CMO, LIFEFORCE Medical institute

Don Rule, MBA, Founder and CEO, Translational Software

Joni Rutter, Ph.D., Director of Scientific Programs, Precision Medicine Initiative, NIH

Alicia Staley, Patient Advocate, Cure Forward

Richard Tsai, MS, Vice President, Marketing, Inspire

Julia Trosman, Ph.D., MBA, Director, Center for Business Models in Healthcare, Assistant Adjunct Professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Assistant Adjunct Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of California

Deepak Voora, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Duke University

Marc Williams, MD, Director, Genomic Medicine Institute, Geisinger

