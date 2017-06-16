The Boston CIO Leadership Association (BostonCIO) announced the winners of its 2017 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards. BostonCIO recognized chief information officers in five key categories – Leadership, Global, Enterprise, Corporate, and Nonprofit. The awards were presented at the Boston CIO of the Year Awards at the Westin Copley Place.

“The individuals who have earned these awards are the best and brightest leaders – not just within New England chief information officers, but in the categories they represent,” said Lisa LaRoque, Executive Director of BostonCIO. “In today’s interconnected world, organizations that win in the marketplace benefit from the superior strategic planning and day-to-day execution these CIOs bring to the table.”

The 2017 Boston CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winners are:

›› James Noga, VP & CIO, Partners Healthcare, received the Leadership CIO of the Year ORBIE.

›› Steven Zoltick, CIO, Hasbro, received the Global ORBIE, for organizations over $500 million annual revenue and multinational operations.

›› Kathy Kountze, SVP & CIO, Eversource Energy, received the Enterprise ORBIE, for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

›› Joe Kinsella, Founder & CTO, CloudHealth Technologies, received the Corporate ORBIE, for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

›› Don Anderson, SVP & CIO, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE.

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program of its kind. Since inception in 1998, over 400 CIOs have been honored as finalists and over 100 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The Award honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› The size and scope of responsibilities

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The CIO Awards ceremony was keynoted by Bask Iyer, EVP & CIO of Dell and CIO of VMware. Bask shared a conversation on technology and leadership onstage with Doug Banks, Executive Editor of the Boston Business Journal. Over 500 guests attended, representing leading New England organizations and their technology partners.

The 2017 Boston CIO of the Year Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› Underwriters: Akamai, Magenic, Markley Group, Dell EMC & Intellinet

›› Gold sponsors: TEKsystems (National Sponsor), RingCentral & CGI

›› Silver sponsors: RSM, Nexthink, Insight, Red Hat (National Sponsor), Appian (National Sponsor), Cisco, TCS, Diversity Direct & WEI

›› Bronze sponsors: Accenture, FirstPro, OutSystems, Level 3, NRS Global Partners, Randstad, MapR Technologies, Kronos, Xsell Resources, UpperEdge, TierPoint, Fuze, Slalom, NTT DATA, Symmetry, Microsoft, PwC, ServiceNow and Between Pixels

›› Media sponsor: The Boston Business Journal

›› About the Boston CIO Leadership Association

The Boston CIO Leadership Association (BostonCIO) is the preeminent professional association for New England’s chief information officers. Our membership is comprised exclusively of CIOs (or equivalent executive roles) from public and private companies, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations. BostonCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board which sets the annual program agenda for the association. Events are facilitated by a full-time Executive Director and professional staff. BostonCIO events are CIO-led and attended solely by CIO-level executives.

›› Achieve your leadership potential through BostonCIO: http://www.BostonCIO.org