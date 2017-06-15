Liveclicker, Inc. (http://www.liveclicker.com), a global innovator focused on making real-time email personalization both simple and scalable, congratulates Chico’s for winning the "Real-Time Contextual Email" category award at the 2017 Cheetah Digital client summit.

The Cheetah Digital Awards are closely followed by influencers within the broader martech industry because they single out marketers that create the most value from the latest innovations and technological disruptions in the email marketing space.

Chico's was acknowledged for its "3 Deals 1 Day" campaign, which highlighted three different offers over the course of a single day. Offers were dynamically rotated using Liveclicker’s moment-of-open time targeting capabilities. The nature of the campaign encouraged email subscribers to re-open the messages, pushing the total open rate to 37.5% while driving double the conversion rate of typical campaigns.

In total, Liveclicker clients represented nine of the twenty-seven nominee slots across all categories. American Eagle Outfitters also took home the award for "Best Cross-Channel Campaign."

"Of course, there is no better feeling than seeing our clients achieve success with our solutions," said Justin Foster, Co-Founder and VP Market Development at Liveclicker. "To have a great marketing team like the one at Chico’s publicly acknowledged in such a highly visible and recognized forum is, in a way, validation for all the hard work and innovative thinking that brought the team to where they're at today. At Liveclicker, we are proud to partner not only with Chico's, but with all of our clients. There are many success stories - both told and untold. The future of realtime email personalization is bright."

To learn more about Liveclicker and its RealTime Email solution, or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.realtime.email/