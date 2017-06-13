On June 24th, James Beard Award winners, top Food Network chefs, Michelin star recipients and more standout culinary professionals join together for a behind-the-scenes insider tasting experience at Grand Velas Los Cabos. The gastronomic magic begins for guests after grabbing a handcrafted welcome cocktail from celebrity mixologist Mia Mastroianni of SpikeTV’s Bar Rescue before embarking on an epicurean tasting tour within the resort’s expansive gourmet kitchen and signature restaurants. Along the way guests will have the opportunity to converse with and sample signature bites from the acclaimed chefs – Penny Davidi (Food Network Star), Gilles Epié (Michelin Star Recipient), Maneet Chauhan (James Beard Award of Excellence Winner and Chopped judge), Eddie Jackson (Food Network Star season 11 winner), Elizabeth Falkner (Culinary Hall of Famer and Food Network chef), Adam Gertler (Food Network’s “Kid in a Candy Store” Host), Katsuji Tanabe (Bravo’s Top Chef), and Ken Barnoski (U.S. Food Chef). Additional chefs include Juan Licerio Alcala, Executive Chef of Grand Velas Los Cabos and creator of the $25K World’s Most Expensive Taco; Jorge Sierra, Executive Chef of sister property Velas Vallarta; and restaurant chefs from each of Grand Velas Los Cabos’ five gourmet dining restaurants.

Kitchen Fiesta, held during Grand Velas Los Cabos’ inaugural Grand Chefs Festival, is the second annual offering of its kind from Velas Resorts, known at Mexico’s Foodie Resorts. The first was held last fall at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit during the Puerto Vallarta International Gourmet Festival. The Grand Chefs Festival is created and produced by the Zaring Group.

The Grand Chefs Festival, which runs from June 21st – June 24th, will also feature demos, chef meet-and-greets, and more. Kitchen Fiesta begins at 7 p.m. on June 24th at Grand Velas Los Cabos. Guests staying at the resort can attend the festivities complimentary while outside guests can partake at $150 per ticket. For more information and tickets, please visit http://www.velasresorts.com/grand-chef-festival.

Resort rates start at $548 per person per night and include luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, nightly entertainment and more. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888- 407-4869 or visit http://www.loscabos.grandvelas.com.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of Mexico’s Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 304 ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and insuite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico’s fine wines. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 16,370 sq. ft. convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; 35,000 sq. ft. Leading Spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; three pools; and pool and beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens’ and kids’ club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour insuite service. Opening in summer 2017, a gallery of contemporary art will continue the company’s commitment to bringing the art, fashion and culture of Mexico to guests. The curved, half-moon design of the hotel catches eyes along the corridor with an iconic grand entrance that’s open air, three stories high and over 300 ft. above sea level. All of this beachfront, just 35 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport which directly services over 40 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts operate Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888- 407-4869, emailreservationslc(at)velasresorts(dot)com or visit http://www.loscabos.grandvelas.com.

