Telebyte Releases Complete Solution for Gfast Certification Testing

Telebyte, Inc., the leader in Gfast physical-layer testing solutions today announced the release of its complete solution for testing Gfast per the Broadband Forum’s ID-337 Gfast Certification Test Plan.

Finally – it’s lift off time for the long-awaited launch of the Broadband Forum’s Gfast Certification Test Plan. Now, at a time when Gfast installation numbers have the potential to increase far beyond those seen with DSL, industry players have a reliable reference for interoperability and certification testing.

As the only Broadband Forum approved test laboratory for Gfast Interoperability and Certification testing, the UNH-IOL played a vital role in making the leap forward through its Plugfests, interoperability demonstrations at industry events, and development of the Gfast Certification Test Plan. Telebyte assisted in the development of the ID-337 test plan by providing the cutting-edge physical-layer test equipment needed for this effort. Those who have been hesitant to get on board, or slowed their efforts in anticipation of this moment, can now move ahead thanks to Telebyte’s complete Gfast testing solution.

“We have designed a total solution that allows the user to run every test in the Gfast Certification Test Plan,” said Michael Breneisen, President of Telebyte. “Telebyte equipment is now the de facto standard for Gfast testing and used by every major DPU vendor as well as major North American and European Service Providers that are implementing Gfast.”

Telebyte offers a comprehensive solution designed for testing a set of functional, stability and performance test cases that focus on interoperability between CPEs and DPUs. It includes all the essentials - noise generators/injectors, Gfast-specific noises, digital analyzer, probes, test loops, Ethernet/IP traffic generator and Gfast test automation software. All components are designed to work together for minimal cable changes from test to test.

Telebyte’s Gfast test solutions are used in a wide variety of test applications including Gfast certification preparation, laboratory and field trials, self-defined test plans for Service Providers, maintenance and repair, next-gen research and development, interoperability and more. A modular design allows customers to purchase components as budget permits. In addition, many models can be used for testing VDSL2 Profile 35b and later incorporated into a Gfast test bed.

For more information about Telebyte’s Gfast Testing Solution, go to http://www.telebytebroadband.com.