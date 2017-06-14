The new discount for the military can be used for all VOLT products including the path lights shown here. This is an opportunity to show our appreciation to our military and their families for their service to our country Past News Releases RSS VOLT® Lighting Launches the...

VOLT® Lighting, leading factory-direct source of landscape lighting products, today announced the introduction of an everyday 10% military discount on http://www.voltlighting.com. VOLT® launched a new partnership with digital identity service ID.me to verify customers’ eligibility for the discount, which is available to active duty military members, reservists, National Guard, veterans, retirees, their spouses and dependents.

“This is an opportunity to show our appreciation to our military and their families for their service to our country - and ID.me makes it easy,” said VOLT® Ecommerce Manager Matthew Rehm. “Our customers now have several fast, free and secure options for verifying their identity, simply by clicking the Troop ID button in our cart or at checkout.” The 10% discount is automatically applied to the customer’s order after a successful sign-in through ID.me. USAA membership, military email addresses, service records and various forms of documentation are accepted as proof of identity.

Steve Parrott, VOLT® Communications Director, explains why VOLT® discounts are especially helpful for the military and their families: “Landscape lighting isn’t just for beautification; it also improves home security. I spoke with a military wife who told me that adding a landscape lighting system helped her feel safer and more secure while her husband was stationed overseas.”

“This discount also helps veterans who are looking to start or grow their professional landscape lighting business. In addition to access to the free educational tools that we offer in the VOLT® Lighting Resource Center, landscape lighting businesses have always received wholesale pricing on VOLT® products. Combining this with our military discount will help veteran-owned businesses improve their profitability.”

VOLT® Lighting is the leading factory-direct manufacturer of landscape lighting products. With in-house engineering and design, nationwide distribution centers, and an aggressive development program, the company continues to support and inspire the landscape lighting industry. For more information, go to http://www.voltlighting.com or call 813-978-3700.

Veteran-founded and led, ID.me is a digital identity network that allows consumers to prove who they are online while controlling how their information is shared. For participating organizations, ID.me acts as a trusted intermediary, capable of verifying consumer identity and group affiliations in real-time. This allows organizations to ensure a consistent user experience across offline and online channels while reducing costs and security risks associated with manual verification.