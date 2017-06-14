Green Circle Health Employers must adopt a holistic culture of health and wellness in order to stem the rising costs of healthcare and to drive employee engagement and create a productive workforce.

Green Circle Health (GCH) announced that it is attending the Society for Human Resource Management‘s 2017 Annual Conference & Exhibition (SHRM17), the human resource industry’s premier event for professional development, on June 18-21 in New Orleans (booth #2949).

At SHRM17, GCH will showcase its flexible employee benefits solution, the GCH Platform, which aggregates numerous HR tools into a single mobile app, allowing employees and their families to easily:



Participate in various wellness activities and programs;

Utilize modern health technology to track health vitals and manage medical records and important documents in a family EHR;

Participate in medical care programs to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease;

Join employer-sponsored competitions designed to increase engagement;

Facilitate financial education and utilize tools to improve employee mental and emotional health; and

Engage with live health coaches, nutritionists and clinical professionals to coordinate care and make meaningful lifestyle changes.

During the show, health technology leaders from GCH will be available to discuss how:



Employers can incentivize and reward employees for making healthy lifestyle changes;

Remote monitoring and modern technologies can foster responsive utilization of health care by transforming employees into informed health consumers;

Real-time coaching and medical guidance are critical factors towards making behavioral changes that will improve an individual’s long-term health; and

To engage line managers to take a holistic view of the employee and their family and build a culture of health and wellness, while also reducing long-term costs.

“Employees in today’s workforce are in need of the tools to manage their entire family’s health and wellbeing. Employers must adopt a holistic culture of health and wellness in order to stem the rising costs of healthcare and to drive employee engagement and create a productive workforce,” said Dinesh Sheth, founder and CEO of Green Circle Health. “Through the use of modern consumer centric technology, employers can have an impact on not only their employees’ lives, but that of their families as well. By encouraging them to make meaningful behavioral changes to lead healthier lives, employers can make their workplace a desirable place to work – and this single app approach is the only way to drive the engagement necessary to lower healthcare costs.”

About Green Circle Health

Green Circle Health is the provider of the GCH platform, a family EHR for holistic health and wellbeing that lowers healthcare costs. The GCH platform includes a single HR App that aggregates benefits and facilitates care coordination, condition management, remote monitoring, collection and distribution of medical records and coaching to build accountability and a culture of wellbeing. For more information, visit http://www.greencirclehealth.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.