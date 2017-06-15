Girls in Tech, an organization focused on the empowerment, entrepreneurship, engagement, and education of women in technology, is proud to announce the fifth annual Catalyst Conference, a three-day event designed to Inspire Ideas and Innovation in women at all levels of their career.

On this momentous 10th year, Girls in Tech will celebrate its work igniting women in tech movements across the world in the country’s global hub for entrepreneurship, innovation and tech. The Catalyst Conference will take place at Bespoke at Downtown Westfield in San Francisco, on June 20-22, 2017.

“The Catalyst Conference was created to address the lack of support for women in tech and give our attendees an environment that encourages true and honest conversations about important issues including gender diversity in the workplace and how we can better support the future generations of girls in tech,” said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. “We’ve come a long way in filling the void for women all over the world and look forward to hosting another great group of attendees to work together and push forward even further through workshops and dynamic discussions in the global hub for tech innovation.”

The Girls in Tech Catalyst Conference attracts powerhouse panelists and an audience from every corner of tech: entrepreneurs, software engineers, product marketers, venture capitalists, high-tech employees, students, innovators, and more. The program includes inspiring keynotes from female leaders, fireside chats with industry luminaries, multi-media presentations and cocktail networking events. Guests will learn concrete skills and sage advice, as well as create lasting business relationships that could have considerable impact on the technology industry at large – as well as their careers.

There are dozens of speakers from leading employers and innovative companies confirmed for this year’s event, including:



Rebecca Minkoff, Founder and Designer, Rebecca Minkoff

Jennifer Hyman, CEO and Co-Founder, Rent the Runway

Aaron Levie, CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman, Box

Drew Houston, CEO, Dropbox

Amanda Crew, Actress, HBO's Silicon Valley

Kamini Dandapani, Senior Director of Engineering, LinkedIn

Lisa Jackson, Vice President, Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Apple

Aileen Lee, Founder and Partner, Cowboy Ventures

Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

Mercedes de Luca, COO, Basecamp

Connie Guglielmo, Editor-in-Chief, CNET News

Donna Boyer, Director of Product, Host and Homes, Airbnb

Kelly Uphoff, Director, Growth Data Science, Netflix

Featured discussion topics include:



The Glass Ceiling and The Glass Universe

Iron Fist in a Velvet Glove: How I Learned to Lead Like a Girl

Fundraising for the Female Entrepreneur

Women in Technology: Climbing the Tech Ladder in Heels

Don't be Afraid to Ask: Persistence and The Value of Networking - Fireside Chat

The Hustle, Reinvention and Intrapreneurship: How to Engineer Your Career

From There to Here. How to Keep Women in Tech

Please find a full list of speakers here: http://catalystsf.girlsintech.org/speakers/

For more information or to register to attend, please visit: http://catalystsf.girlsintech.org/

Generous Sponsors for Girls in Tech Catalyst Conference are:

Amazon Web Services, Airbnb, Samsung Next, Dropbox, Cisco, AutoDesk, Automattic, Nutanix, Wordpress, DLA Piper, Zuora, OSIsoft, Checkr, BNY Mellon, and What’s Your Word?

Partners include Women Who Code, 500, RocketSpace, IEEE Women in Engineering, Athena Alliance, Chick Tech Bay Area and more.

Television and radio show host Kym McNicholas will emcee the event along with some of the Bay Area’s premiere technology journalists.

To view sample video of a previous Catalyst Conference, please watch: https://youtu.be/BZXFTqAIG8U

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech (GIT) is a global non-profit focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology. Adriana Gascoigne founded GIT in 2007 to create a support framework to help women advance their careers in STEM fields. GIT aims to accelerate the growth of innovative women entering into the high-tech industry and building startups. GIT achieves this through the creation of proprietary, innovative programming and strategic global partnerships.

With headquarters in San Francisco and more than 60,000 members located around the globe, GIT relies on volunteer efforts to lead each of the 60 local chapters. Programming and events vary by chapter based on local interests and needs. GIT is not just for professional women. It exists for anyone with an interest in technology, startups and providing women with a platform for growth. But GIT operates with the spirit of the girl within all of us—fearless, lively and determined. For the latest updates, read GIT’s blog, follow them on Facebook or Twitter, or visit their website: https://girlsintech.org/