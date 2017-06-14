Former Senator Kelly Ayotte Joins Cirtronics’ Board of Advisors

Senator Kelly Ayotte joins Cirtronics' Advisory Board I have great appreciation for the excellent employee driven team at Cirtronics which manufactures high quality products for its customers. I look forward to helping Cirtronics continue to create jobs in NH.

Cirtronics, an employee owned manufacturing company in New Hampshire is pleased to announce that former Senator Kelly Ayotte is joining their Board of Advisors.

Ayotte is widely recognized as an advocate for employee ownership, receiving the 2013 Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Advocate of the Year Award by the ESOP’s Association New England Chapter. In addition as Senator, she introduced a pro-ESOP bill because she understands employee ownership can be a powerful business model to increase productivity and enable broader participation in the benefits of shared ownership.

Gerardine Ferlins, President and CEO of Cirtronics, said, “We are excited to have Kelly join our advisory board. Along with her wealth of experience and her broad perspective, she brings strong support for employee ownership. We look forward to learning from Kelly over the coming years.”

Kelly Ayotte adds, “I have great appreciation for the excellent employee driven team at Cirtronics which manufactures high quality products for its customers. I look forward to helping Cirtronics continue to create jobs in NH."

