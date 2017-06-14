Working with Brown's award-winning faculty and university leaders, Ms. Moran will help shape this program and set the standard of leadership development for science and technology professionals.

Jane Moran, Global Chief Information Officer at Unilever, has been appointed to Brown University's Executive Master in Science and Technology Leadership (EMSTL) Advisory Committee. Moran joins this group of senior executives from science, technology and engineering fields who are known for successfully facing the challenges of competing in today's complex, global economy. As a committee member, Moran will provide insight into the demands of the fast-paced, global tech environment, and help ensure that Brown’s EMSTL program offers students timely business and industry knowledge and fosters the development of essential leadership skills.

Brown University’s Executive Master in Science and Technology Leadership program is an accelerated 16-month program of intensive study that prepares technical experts to be global leaders who drive innovation and corporate success. The technically-trained professionals who choose EMSTL move beyond technical expertise by developing their leadership capacity, broadening their impact, and achieving personal and enterprise success.

Jane Moran, CIO Unilever, said “It is a huge honor to join Brown University's Executive Master in Science and Technology Leadership Advisory Committee. I’m passionate about IT of course but, more than that, I’m a great believer in the power of technology in enhancing business and driving growth. I’m looking forward to sharing my career experiences with the next generation of technology pioneers and helping them to explore the application of IT in a business context.”

As CIO at Unilever, Moran leads the global IT organization, driving strategy, implementation and support for the internal and external business technology applications, platforms, networks and data centers. With over 25 years of IT experience, she joined Unilever from Thomson Reuters where she most recently served as Group CIO and held a number of senior technology positions including CIO of the Markets Division, CIO of Thomson Financial and CIO of CCBN, a Thomson acquisition.

Prior to Thomson Reuters, Moran consulted for a number of years on large-scale enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management system implementations and provided IT portfolio management expertise to financial institutions. Moran began her technology career as a developer, building financial portfolio management and trading software applications and platforms. In December 2014 she was named by Computer Weekly as the most influential person in IT in the United Kingdom.

Outside of Unilever, Moran holds a non-executive director position with JP Morgan Securities. She is a very active member of the global technology community and serves as an advisory board member for the Anita Borg Institute and sits on the CIO Council for Salesforce.com, Workday and SAP. At Brown, Moran is an advisory board member for the Committee for Computer Science and Information Technology.

"We are delighted to have Ms. Moran join the distinguished industry leaders on the EMSTL advisory committee," said Sandra Smith, EMSTL director. "Working with our award-winning faculty and university leaders, she will help shape this program and set the standard of leadership development for science and technology professionals."

EMSTL attracts science and technology professionals who average of 15 years of experience in early stage, Fortune 500, global, mid-size, privately-held and publically-traded companies and in government. EMSTL students work in a wide range of industries including aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, healthcare technology, industrial products, IT, insurance life science, software and hardware and telecommunications.

For more information, visit https://professional.brown.edu/emstl/