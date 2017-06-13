“In our third year of rating ISPs for use at the workplace, RCN continues to impress." - PCMag

RCN Business, a communications provider delivering network solutions for voice, data and video, has received PCMag’s “2017 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Internet Service Provider” for the second year in a row. PCMag is the largest professional reviewer of consumer electronics and tech products worldwide.

In addition to being voted the best Internet Service Provider (ISP), RCN Business ranked highest in overall value and likelihood of being recommended to friends and colleagues.

According to PCMag, “In our third year of rating ISPs for use at the workplace, RCN continues to impress. For the second year in a row, the business side of the cable-and-fiber-ISP in the northeastern United States has taken the top slot, this year adding a tenth of a point to its overall score, earning an 8.2 (on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 as the very best).”

“We focus on providing the best communications services for the nation’s small, medium and enterprise businesses, enhanced by award-winning customer service and technical support.” said Mike Carrosquilla, SVP at RCN Business. “Receiving this reader voted award for the second year in a row is a testament to our commitment to our customers and delivering the products and services they need to sustain and grow their businesses. We appreciate and sincerely thank our customers and PCMag readers for their confidence in us and our team.”

Earning the top score over Verizon FiOS, AT&T, Spectrum and Comcast, the results from the “2017 Readers Choice Award for Best Internet Service Provider” acknowledges RCN Business with the following accolades:



Ranked #1 for best ISP

Highest score in overall value

Highest likelihood to be recommended to colleagues

High scores in overall quality and reliability

High scores in tech support

RCN Business continually redefines the customer experience with the latest trends and newest technology, as evidenced by last year’s PCMag Reader's Choice awards for business. RCN Business provides industry-leading high-speed internet, voice, video and network solutions.

To learn more about RCN Business and its services, please visit: http://www.rcn.com/business/. For a free consultation on RCN Business solutions please fill out this form or contact us by calling 877-726-7000.

# # #

About RCN Business

RCN Business provides industry-leading high-speed internet, voice, video and network solutions to businesses of all sizes. Delivered through a wholly-owned, state-of-the-art fiber-rich network and supported by 100% U.S.-based customer service, RCN Business serves businesses in Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia (Delaware County), Lehigh Valley (PA), Washington, D.C., and New York City. RCN Business received the Metro Ethernet Forum’s CE 2.0 certification in the E-Line, E-LAN and E-Access categories in 2014.

Media Contact

Jackie Fraser

Matter

rcn(at)matternow.com