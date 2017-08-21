The 2017 Boston Fiduciary Summit will provide insight into best practices for optimizing your retirement plan. This seminar is a unique opportunity to hear from local industry experts on ways to create superior outcomes for your retirement plan...

Xponential Growth Solutions is pleased to announce the 2017 Boston Fiduciary Summit. This Summit is part of the National Retirement Plan Road Show, a series of educational workshops that brings together local and national expertise to interact with employers made up of finance, human resources and benefits executives, as well as business owners, fiduciaries and plan sponsors. Speakers will provide insights to help employers reduce fiduciary risk, identify plan upgrades and make better decisions that positively impact participants.

Jon Freye, Founder & Managing Director of Xponential Growth Solutions, emphasizes that "The 2017 Boston Fiduciary Summit will provide insight into best practices for optimizing your retirement plan. This seminar is a unique opportunity to hear from local industry experts on ways to create superior outcomes for your retirement plan, while keeping in mind the best interest of employees and employers."

Hosted Locally by:



Pam Basse, Director of Retirement at NFP

Guest speakers include:



David Guadagnoli, Partner, Sullivan & Worcester

John Madden, Partner, Leonard, Mulherin & Greene, P.C.

Jason Agopsowicz, Former NAVY SEAL and Special Projects Director at Procinctu Group

More Speakers TBA!

Topics of Discussion:

What Every Fiduciary Needs to Know

Convergence of Health Care & Retirement

Ask the Experts – Local & National Professional Panel

Evaluating the Reasonableness of Plan Fees

How to Increase Participant Outcomes

4 SEAL Principles for Optimal Teamwork

Key Industry Trends Panel

RFI & RFP Best Practices

The 2017 Boston Fiduciary Summit will be held at the Boston College Club, 100 Federal Street, 36th Floor, Boston, MA 02210, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (lunch will be served). This educational event is approved for 3 hours of CPE/CPA credits, HRCI/SPHR general credits, SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs), and is CEBS eligible. Seating is limited and local plan sponsors will receive priority registration. Additional details and registration information can be found on the registration page: http://xgrowthsolutions.com/events/2017-boston-fiduciary-summit/

About NFP:

At NFP Corp., our solutions and expertise are matched only by our personal commitment to each client's goals. We’re a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty, retirement and individual private client solutions through our licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.

NFP has more than 3,800 employees and global capabilities. Our expansive reach gives us access to highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions in the industry, while our locally based employees tailor each solution to meet our clients' needs. We’ve become one of the largest insurance brokerage, consulting and wealth management firms by building enduring relationships with our clients and helping them realize their goals.

Recently NFP was ranked the 2nd fastest-growing U.S. large-group employee benefits brokers by Employee Benefit Adviser. In addition, Business Insurance ranked as the 5th largest global benefits broker by revenue, the 4th largest US-based privately owned broker and the 11th largest broker of US business. PlanSponsor ranked us the 5th largest executive benefits provider of non-qualified deferred compensation by number of plans, and we were ranked 11th in personal lines P&C revenue by Insurance Journal.

For more information, visit NFP.com

About Xponential Growth Solutions:

Xponential Growth Solutions (XGS) unites 401(k), 403(b) and retirement plan sponsors with elite resources and exclusive connections. Through research, fiduciary summits, and industry expertise, they help the nation’s retirement plan sponsors, fiduciaries, and trustees evaluate their plan and navigate the retirement plan industry. Working to help America reach their retirement goals one retirement plan at a time, XGS also founded the Retirement Plan Roadshow - a national series of fiduciary educational summits dedicated to human resource, finance and business professionals in charge of America's 401(k), 403(b), and retirement plans.