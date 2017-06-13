FEI to Present at AALI and Region IV VPPPA Conferences

FEI Behavioral Health, a social enterprise with a 35-year history and a leader in workforce resilience from crisis management and workplace violence prevention to EAP and organizational development, will present knowledge at two upcoming conferences: the American Academic Leadership Institute (AALI) Executive Leadership Academy and the Region IV Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association (VPPPA) 2017 Safety & Health Excellence Conference.

The AALI Executive Leadership Academy runs June 19-21, 2017, in Washington, D.C. FEI Senior Director Terri Howard will present an informative session, “Presidential Communication in a Crisis,” on June 19, 2017, at 3:15 p.m. EST in collaboration with Armstrong State University President and AALI President-elect Linda Bleicken.

The session will underscore the importance for university and college leadership to develop a comprehensive crisis communication strategy. Attendees will receive guidance on development of a crisis communications plan and recommended best practices in communicating before, during and after a crisis occurs.

Howard is responsible for working with FEI corporate clients to ensure they are prepared for, can respond to and recover from a crisis incident. She also coordinates the people support and psychological first aid services for those impacted by crises, and is responsible for developing drills and exercises aimed at testing current plans and procedures. Over the years, Howard has contributed to several international standards and guidelines on crisis management and workplace violence prevention, including ASIS, a global community of more than 38,000 security practitioners, and the FBI.

The Region IV VPPPA Conference runs June 20-22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. FEI Business Solutions Engineer Raquelle Solon will present two breakout sessions at the conference.

Solon will present “Civil Unrest and Employees: When Community Concerns Become Workplace Challenges,” on June 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. EST. This session will guide participants through examples of civil unrest in the workplace, the implications of community turmoil on business continuity and how employers can work to disarm conflict while maintaining the safety of employees and their dependents.

Solon will also present the workshop “From Conflict to Creative Solutions,” on June 22, 2017 at 8 a.m. EST. This interactive session will look at what conflict is, whether it’s good or bad, along with when and how it can be resolved. Participants will discuss factors that can both contribute to or help resolve conflict and ways to impact a conflict situation to preserve the relationship of those involved.

Solon is responsible for helping organizations determine and implement a holistic crisis management system. She also is responsible for the delivery of workplace violence prevention, leadership development, and crisis management trainings, and is experienced in reviewing current training and policies and procedures to identify gaps and works with clients toward a solution. Solon was named “Woman of the Year” for 2012-2013 by the National Association of Professional Women.

To learn more about the AALI Executive Leadership Academy or FEI’s presentation, visit http://www.americanali.org/.

For more information about the Region IV VPPPA Conference or FEI’s workshops, visit http://www.regionivvppconference.com/.

FEI has a 35-year history in enhancing workforce resiliency by offering a full spectrum of solutions, from EAP and organizational development to workplace violence prevention and crisis management. One of the most successful social enterprises in America, FEI was created by the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a national network of social sector organizations working to achieve its vision of healthy and equitable society. Visit http://www.feinet.com for additional information.