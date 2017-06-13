“RCN bested Verizon and the rest of the competition in likelihood to recommend, a key measure of customer loyalty." - PCMag

RCN, an industry-leading provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, has been named PCMag’s “2017 Readers’ Choice Award for Best ISP” for the third year in a row. PCMag is the largest professional reviewer of consumer electronics and tech products worldwide. RCN’s high-speed internet service won top honors amongst ISP providers across the nation exemplifying its commitment to quality, customer service, satisfaction, speed and reliability.

RCN’s ratings for satisfaction and technical support were one of the highest among the included ISPs, leading to RCN's winning ‘likelihood to recommend’ score of 8.2.

According to PCMag, “RCN bested Verizon and the rest of the competition in likelihood to recommend, a key measure of customer loyalty. RCN received an 8.2; Verizon FiOS was just behind at 8.0, while Frontier (3.6) and Windstream (3.9) finished under 4.0.”

“In today’s fast-paced and connected world, broadband is increasingly important. The average home now has 7.8 connected devices, making access to fast and reliable internet paramount for our customers who are utilizing these devices and sharing bandwidth across their household. We focus on providing the fastest internet speeds, exemplified by our introduction of a 1 Gigabit product, coupled with the best and most reliable customer service,” said Chris Fenger, chief operating officer for RCN. “Receiving this award for the third year in a row is a testament to our team’s customer-first focus, cutting-edge products and hard work.”

The results from PCMag’s “2017 Readers Choice Award for Best ISP” gives RCN the following accolades:



Ranked #1 in overall satisfaction

Scored high for satisfaction with speed and reliability

Highest likelihood for customers to recommend

Scored high in the Initial Setup measure

Highest rating for satisfaction with fees

Lowest percentage of respondents needing repairs within last 12 months

In the last year, RCN continued to provide the innovative services that customer’s desire. The company rolled out its highly anticipated 1 Gigabit service in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington D.C. and continued to offer new technologies and service options for its customers.

RCN’s advanced network delivers high-speed internet, a superior TiVo and personalized video experience, and phone services – all accompanied by the very best customer service. Additional information about RCN’s full portfolio of services can be found at rcn.com or by calling 1-800-RING-RCN.

