Our objective that day was simple; stimulate the Brandon economy by the growing it’s small and medium businesses and bring attention to Family Promise.

Isham Harris, the CEO of MerchantSide Marketing Group, a full-service Brandon-based digital marketing, website design, and website development company with extensive experience in website implementation today, this week broke the Brandon Chamber of Commerce attendance record with 158 attending the recent Synergy event. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CEO, Brian Ford, whose attendance was 136, held the previous attendance record.

“This was the first time in history that a speaker at this event promised a personal money-back guarantee to every ticket holder, with a refund available to anyone who felt that the value of the presentation didn’t exceed the ticket cost by 500x,” said Harris. “As a passionate marketer and Brandon community advocate, it was an absolute pleasure working with all the business owners in attendance and providing them with actionable strategies and tactics to grow their businesses. Our objective that day was simple; stimulate the Brandon economy by the growing it’s small and medium businesses and bring attention to Family Promise.”

In addition to the new attendance record, MerchantSide Marketing Group utilized the platform to raise awareness for, as well as donate to, the Family Promise of Brandon, a charity for homeless families in the greater Brandon community.

“We believe in total community integration and do our part to ensure everyone in Bandon is provided with the support and resources that they need,” said Harris. “I thank the Brandon Chamber of Commerce for putting on this event, and look forward to continued collaboration for years to come.”

MerchantSide Marketing Group is the highest rated marketing agency of its kind in Brandon, and is well known in the Tampa/Brandon metro area for providing ROI (return on investment) focused websites and digital marketing services, starting from the marketing strategy and content as the foundation of all website and campaign designs. On average, MerchantSide’s clients make back a 4 to 12 time return on what they pay for their marketing services. Their services include website design and development, search engine marketing, social media marketing, and enterprise marketing audits and consultations.

For more information, visit: http://MerchantSide.com or http://www.FamilyPromiseBrandon.org