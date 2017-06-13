Thor Equities is pleased to begin working with Avison Young, which we know to have an excellent understanding of the New York City office market.

Thor Equities, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, has selected Avison Young to oversee its New York City office market portfolio together with Thor.

“We are pleased to begin working with Avison Young, which we know to have an excellent understanding of the New York City office market,” said Joseph Sitt, CEO of Thor Equities. “We were especially impressed by their dealmaking ability, direct leadership involvement, tenant relationships, and overall professionalism.”

Arthur J. Mirante II, Principal and Tri-State President as well as John Ryan III, Principal, will lead Avison Young’s team of five brokers working together with Thor Equities on its New York City office portfolio.

“We are excited to market this portfolio on behalf of this prominent owner,” said Arthur Mirante, Principal and Tri-State President of Avison Young. “Thor Equities owns a premier portfolio of office assets with great locations. Each of Thor’s buildings has its own unique offerings and individual leasing opportunities that will appeal to a diverse tenant base. We are confident that the expertise of our team, combined with the commitment and dedication of Avison Young’s resources, will translate into strong results and ensure the market recognizes everything these assets offer.”

“Securing this assignment is a testament to our track record of marketing knowledge, creating value and consistently generating exceptional results for our clients, said A. Mitti Liebersohn, President and Managing Director, NYC Operations for Avison Young. “We look forward to once again applying the same efficiency, principal attention and sophisticated level of servicing to this portfolio as we do with every assignment we take on.”

Thor Equities owns premier office properties throughout New York City including on Fifth Avenue, Madison Avenue and Broadway, as well as in Flatiron, SoHo and Downtown Brooklyn. The company also owns prime office, retail, residential, hotel and mixed-use properties in major urban locations throughout North America, Europe and Latin America, including prime corridors in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Tijuana.

About Thor Equities: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of commercial, residential, retail, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company maximizes returns for investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. Thor Equities is also the exclusive representative of global retailers through Thor Retail Advisors, a premier leasing agent for marquee properties worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.thorequities.com.

About Avison Young: Avison Young is the world’s fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,400 real estate professionals in 80 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties. For more information, visit http://www.avisonyoung.com.