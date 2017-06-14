Wallarm Announces Partnership with NGINX; Launches Wallarm Plus

Wallarm and NGINX Plus join forces The agreement allows us to work alongside NGINX to deliver cloud application security and performance to mutual SaaS and enterprise customers. The addition of Wallarm Plus further increases the range of Wallarm deployment options.

Wallarm, Inc provider of a next generation Web Application Firewall (WAF) with real-time threat verification, announced today an OEM agreement with NGINX, Inc., the engine delivering sites and applications for the modern web. This agreement is strategic for Wallarm, allowing it to deliver NGINX Plus, which extends open source NGINX with advanced features and award-winning support for an enterprise ready solution, to its customers. This will empower customers to build and run web applications with complete confidence in the security and robustness of the application platform.

As a part of the agreement, Wallarm will also launch Wallarm Plus, a product which will incorporate NGINX Plus.

With Wallarm Plus, enterprises will be able to deploy their applications in many different environments, including:



As a Docker container

Within an AWS or Google Cloud deployment

On-premises, or as a physical or a virtual machine

As a Linux software package

This agreement comes on the heels of Wallarm becoming an inaugural launch partner in the NGINX Plus Certified Module Program. To achieve certified module status, Wallarm has undergone a rigorous test suite and other certifications required by NGINX to be fully functioning and ready to be deployed in any environment. NGINX Plus customers now have access to Wallarm’s Web Application Security functionality through a certified module running on the NGINX Plus application delivery platform, with business-level support available directly from Wallarm.

“This new agreement means that Wallarm customers across the world will be able to leverage the power of the market-leading, enterprise-grade NGINX Plus application delivery platform,” said Ivan Novikov, CEO of Wallarm. “It allows us to work alongside NGINX to deliver cloud application security and performance to mutual SaaS and enterprise customers. The addition of Wallarm Plus further increases the range of Wallarm deployment options, from being deployed as a certified module with NGINX Plus, to a self-contained deployment as a container or a virtual machine.”

“NGINX Plus has quickly become the standard platform for enterprises delivering high performing, scalable applications and we’re pleased to provide even more options for NGINX Plus enabled security solutions,” said Paul Oh, Head of Business Development at NGINX Inc. “As part of the NGINX Plus Certified Module Program, and now with Wallarm Plus, customers can leverage the scale and robustness of the NGINX Plus platform to match their deployment needs.”

