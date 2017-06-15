Navigate Welcomes Director of People Lisa Van Ess

Van Ess brings more than 20 years of experience developing and leading strategic recruiting, HR, and talent management initiatives for companies of various sizes and industries.

Navigate, a management consulting firm with offices in Wayne, Pa. and Philadelphia, recently welcomed Lisa Van Ess as its new Director of People. Van Ess brings more than 20 years of experience developing and leading strategic recruiting, HR, and talent management initiatives for companies of various sizes and industries. At Navigate, she is working to further enhance the overall employee experience and engagement, from acquisition through development, and build on the award-winning culture the company has in place.

“Navigate’s growth and success are a direct result of the core values and commitment to client service that every member of our team shares and embodies,” said Navigate Founder and Managing Partner Robert Kathol. “When we met Lisa, we knew she had the skills, enthusiasm, and experience to strengthen our recruitment strategies and employee development programs in order to continue to attract and develop the very best talent to meet and exceed the needs of our clients.”

Prior to Navigate, Van Ess was Vice President of HR for the Global Operations Unit of SEI, where she spent close to 15 years, prior to her position as Director and Coaching Leader at NIIT Technologies. She started her HR career in pharmaceutical recruiting, and later managed the recruiting team for the Northeast regional divisions of Entex Information Services and GE Capital Information Technology Solutions. Before transitioning to HR, she was a scientist at Schering-Plough Pharmaceuticals.

Van Ness has experience in a variety of additional industries and specialties including financial services, IT, management consulting, and business process outsourcing. A certified coach and facilitator, she frequently addresses employers, job seekers, and HR professionals on a wide range of topics through regional organizations and networking groups.

A resident of Glenmoore, Pa., Van Ess graduated from The State College of New Jersey with a BS in Biology and concentrated studies in Fine Art, and holds certifications in Coaching, Employment Investigations, Predictive Index and ITIL Project and Service Lifecycle Management. She is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SCP) and recently completed the Human Resources Management Certificate Course with Villanova University. She is an Advisory Board Member for several Chester County, Pa. Economic and Workforce Development initiatives and was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Awards in 2014 for her work with HireOne, and in 2017 for ITAG (Innovative Technology Action Group of Chester County) for chairing and leading the Tech360 Event committee.

About Navigate

Navigate (navigatecorp.com) is a management consulting firm focused on helping clients solve their business problems. The firm provides solutions in the areas of strategy, business operations, technology and risk, with effective project management, organizational change and leadership flowing through every project. Through objectivity, practical advice and regionally located consultants, Navigate offers its clients a different consulting experience that delivers real outcomes.

