The University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School graduated its 14th class of OneMBA®, the global executive MBA program, on June 10, 2017.

The executives began their studies in 2015 in Washington, D.C. with students from OneMBA partner schools: Tecnológico de Monterrey Graduate School of Business Administration and Leadership (EGADE) in Mexico, Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University (RSM) in the Netherlands, Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo da Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV-EAESP) in Brazil and the School of Management at Xiamen University in China.

“Already proven, talented business leaders, our OneMBA students were immersed in truly global team learning experiences and have developed the skills to lead with global sensibility and cultural sensitivity,” says Jayashankar Swaminathan, OneMBA associate dean and the GlaxoSmithKline Distinguished Professor of Operations at UNC Kenan-Flagler. “They are uniquely prepared to make their mark on the global business stage.”

During the 21-month program, they worked with their worldwide class on global virtual project teams, a significant component of OneMBA. They also networked with classmates from the four partner schools and learned from partner-school faculty and local business leaders during residencies in the Netherlands, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, India, China and the U.S.

This class averaged 15 years work experience at organizations such as BASF, Cisco Systems, ExxonMobil, Deloitte, Fidelity, Google, Microsoft, Sapient and the U.S. Army and Navy. They traveled from California, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina to take their UNC OneMBA classes.

Lâle Kesebi, chief communications officer and head of strategic engagement at Li & Fung, gave the keynote address. Based in Hong Kong, Kesebi is responsible for global corporate communications with Li & Fung stakeholders and leading the development of strategy on key initiatives that align the organization to the company’s goals.

Justin Gayliard (OneMBA ’17), manager, North America agriculture products at BASF Corporation, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.

Dave Snee (OneMBA ’17), branch head, integration and interoperability for the U.S. Navy, presented the excellence in teaching award to Christopher Bingham, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship.

