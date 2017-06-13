This leadership structure and its value to our offices, clients and the local communities we serve is an essential part of HNTB

Responding to ongoing growth, HNTB Corporation added a new operating division and named new presidents to its leadership.



Phil Brake, PE, Northeast division

Diana Mendes, AICP, Mid-Atlantic division, a newly created division

Charlie Herndon, PE, Southeast division

Michael Sweeney, PE, East Region, United States

Michael Inabinet, PE, West Region, United States

“We are pleased to recognize these high-caliber leaders who are dedicated to client service, mentoring our professionals and furthering the values that have sustained HNTB for 103 years,” said Rob Slimp, PE, HNTB chairman and CEO. “Their deep understanding of their marketplaces and strong leadership characteristics continue to strengthen HNTB’s portfolio in these regions.”

As a leading engineering consultant to departments of transportation, transit agencies, airport and tolling authorities, and other public- and private-sector owners, the company is advancing on a strong growth trajectory. The firm currently is No. 19 on “The Top 500 Design Firms” list as ranked by revenue in Engineering News- Record, up two spots from last year.

Slimp credits the company’s continuing growth to its focus on clients and strong market conditions.

Brake leads the Northeast division, which includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Brake has been with HNTB for 15 years formerly serving as Massachusetts office leader and most recently as New England district leader.

As president of HNTB’s new Mid-Atlantic division, Mendes oversees Pennsylvania, Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Since joining HNTB, Mendes has served as transit market sector leader, a post she will continue to hold. She is active on numerous professional association boards and committees and her insights are regularly sought by national and trade media. She is a strong mentor and advocate for women in engineering.

Herndon oversees office locations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee as Southeast division president. He previously served as Florida district leader since joining HNTB in 2014. During that time, HNTB’s Florida practice has seen an average annual revenue growth rate of 27 percent; a hiring increase of 47 percent over the past two years; and the addition of several key regional leaders. Before joining the firm, Herndon served in many leadership roles at another engineering consulting firm where he was responsible for operations in the southeastern U.S.

HNTB named two regional presidents who will provide leadership and strategic oversight to HNTB’s regional operations.

Sweeney oversees the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast divisions. Since joining HNTB in 2012, he has served as New York office leader and Northeast division president, generating a major positive impact to clients and the firm in this region. Sweeney has 30 years of experience with transit, transportation and construction design and management programs in the Northeast and across the country. He is active in the industry as a member of several regional and national professional associations.

In his new role, Inabinet oversees the Great Lakes, Central and West divisions. Most recently as HNTB’s Southeast division president, Inabinet achieved success in advancing that division into the largest and fastest-growing of all divisions of the firm. Having begun his career with HNTB in 2005 in Austin, Texas, as a project manager, Inabinet has progressed through a number of leadership and operational roles in the firm’s Austin, San Antonio and Arlington, Virginia, offices.

These division presidents continue in their current roles:

Art Hadnett, West Division, which includes California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, Hawaii and New Mexico.

Keith Hinkebein, PE, Central division overseeing Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Matt Hintze, PE, Great Lakes division with responsibilities for Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Kentucky, South Dakota and North Dakota.

John Friel, PE, Design-Build providing alternative delivery services.

“This leadership structure and its value to our offices, clients and the local communities we serve is an essential part of HNTB,” explained Slimp. “The progression of all of these capable leaders enables the firm to provide even more support and targeted resources to help our clients with their projects and programs at a time when a robust transportation network is paramount to our country’s economic vitality.”

Editor’s note: Photos available upon request, ahoskins@hntb.com.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With more than a century of service, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.