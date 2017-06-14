Rising North Carolina Artist Nito Drops His Latest Video "Yeah 2X"

Nito is an 18 year old up-and-coming artist from Fayetteville, North Carolina looking to make an impact in the game. With music being his primary passion, Nito has been writing, recording, mixing and mastering all of his own music since 2014. His inspiration comes from God, and he has a deep belief that he has a predestined purpose centered around creating great music with the hope of positively influencing the masses. Although, there are a handful of "politics" within the music industry, Nito has a dream of prospering "the right way" and understands "the right way" to be a path where an artist is rewarded because of originality and quality of art.

Last November, Nito released an EP by the name of "2Faced." He has seen considerable success as an independent since the EP dropped, releasing at least one piece of material, be it a song or music video, each month since the release of his project. In October of 2016 Nito released a music video for "Yeah 2x", the lead single from his EP. "Yeah 2x" has racked up over tens of thousands of views between Youtube and Soundcloud and has helped the small town native expose himself and his brand "Number One Village" to new audiences across social media platforms. The video for "Yeah 2x" can currently be viewed in its entirety on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes.

Obviously full of potential, there is no telling what the future may hold for this young artist, but one thing's for sure, he won't be slowing down anytime soon. He has confirmed that he has something special planned to kick off Summer 2017. Also, he confirms that a new project "Voice Mail" is in the works and is set to release by the end of the summer. Could Nito be the next gem out of Fayetteville behind J.Cole?

