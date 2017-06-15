TWG Plus Invests in New Staff to Support Strategic Growth

“TWG Plus has undergone significant, strategic changes in the past six months, investing in the best people, technology and partnerships to meet the ever-changing needs of our higher education partners,” said Christine Wyatt, CEO. Following the announcement of a partnership with Liaison International, whose Enrollment Management Platform has enhanced the reporting and analytics of TWG’s search offering, “TWG Plus has recruited seasoned professionals who embody the spirit of service and consultative nature our clients clearly value,” stated Wyatt.

Adriana Smith, formerly with Zenoss, brings extensive experience in sales and marketing operations for both small companies and large international, publicly traded companies. Smith is a master of processes that increase sales force productivity. Her expertise in SalesForce CRM, lead pipeline and forecasting, training and onboarding, and policy and procedure planning and outlining makes her an invaluable member of the TWG Plus team.

Whitney Hooper joins the team from Howard Payne University, where she served on the admissions team for seven years. In her account manager role, Hooper leverages her background in higher education — she worked in various capacities ranging from a student worker to assistant director of admission. Hooper also supervised the student ambassador program, served as an adviser and taught as adjunct faculty.

Ryan Trout, formerly with LRAP, will be working with TWG Plus partners in the Midwest as senior director of Strategic Partnerships. Trout has 10 years of higher education experience. Prior to joining TWG Plus, he provided enrollment and financial aid services consulting to institutions throughout the U.S., resulting in the addition of over 100 partner colleges under his leadership. He has been involved with organizations such as NACAC, CIC, CCCU, NACCAP, ABHE and ABACC. He also served at nontraditional and traditional institutions, including as director of admissions at Judson University, where he became a client of TWG Plus and grew the freshman class by 22 percent in one year.

Jeff Brady, formerly with Ellucian, will be serving TWG Plus partners in the West as senior director of Strategic Partnerships. Brady has spent more than half of his 20-year professional sales career in higher education, focused on institutions in the western half of the country. He has worked across all functional areas on an institution’s campus, creating successful endeavors with both large and small companies focused on higher education, serving clients in two- and four-year public and private colleges and institutions.

