AngelSpan and The Center for Advancing Innovation Form Alliance

AngelSpan, the leading provider of investor relations services for early-stage companies, today announced an alliance with The Center for Advancing Innovation, a cutting-edge organization that has “cracked the code” on tech transfer and breakthrough commercialization.

Commercializing and monetizing the inventions and intellectual property currently shelved in the premier research institutions across the United States (universities, national labs, National Institutes of Health, etc.) is not only difficult, but an opportunity to extend America’s leadership in science and innovation.

CAI’s unique model first secures partners from corporate sponsors and foundations. Next, CAI identifies inventions/IP that align strategically with their partner’s interest from the top US research institution portfolios and performs due diligence to determine commercial viability. CAI then conducts “challenges” for entrepreneurial teams to compete for the opportunity to take the IP to market.

“The challenge-accelerator model has established a new turn-key paradigm to advance our nation’s braintrust; the model has exceeded expectations by spinning out 80+ companies, creating 2000+ knowledge-based jobs, and amplifying 200+ entrepreneurial ecosystems globally. I’m grateful for the recognition and support from the White House, MedImmune, the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and many more have that been paramount to our success," said Rosemarie Truman, Founder and CEO of the Center for Advancing Innovation. Moreover, Rosemarie is delighted by Nature Biotechnology’s label for CAI: the “Tinder for Startups!”

AngelSpan’s service will deliver the “connective tissue of communication” between the teams competing and the judges determining who will launch startups, and, following the selections of the winners, continue to provide their professionally curated Investor Relations service for the companies.

“There is a well-identified link between entrepreneurial CEOs that embrace the value and importance of transparency and better performing startups,” said Joe Milam, CEO of AngelSpan. “That’s one of the reasons we were so excited to partner with CAI. The combination of CAI’s model of securing IP and partners, then selecting entrepreneurial teams to wrap around the IP is clearly a visionary approach to startup formation and incubation,” said Milam.

“By combining our de-risking strategies, such as our rigorous accelerator in company formation, as well as rigorous due diligence with AngelSpan’s post-formation performance tracking with standardized reporting, we are confident CAI and AngelSpan together will build upon our initial success and unlock greater value from our great institutions’ innovation,” offered Rosemarie.

About AngelSpan

AngelSpan helps early-stage CEOs build trust with their investors by delivering professionally crafted monthly updates. Dedicated communication coordinators assist entrepreneurs by curating all investor updates and keeping them on schedule. We understand entrepreneurs are stretched thin, so we do the heavy lifting to take the hard work out of investor relations. The best entrepreneurs know that regular investor communication encourages their stakeholders to provide business introductions, future investment, and referrals to potential team members. Investor updates that include business bottlenecks and hurdles earn credibility, demonstrate transparency, and build trust.

About The Center for Advancing Innovation

The Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI) is a global public-private partnership, non-profit focused on creating a virtuous circle of innovation and driving growth breakthroughs through novel, creative paradigms and models. CAI's mission is to accelerate and increase the volume of research commercialization in support of high growth business to ignite entrepreneurship, bolster the global economy, and maximize the commercial and knowledge-based potential of promising inventions. CAI's award-winning challenge-based accelerator, rigorous evidence-based due diligence, and capital-efficient lean management models serve to hyper-accelerate "gazelle" high-performing startups for outsized investor returns. Through its NIH-sponsored Breast Cancer Startup Challenge, Neuro Startup Challenge, and Nanotechnology Startup Challenge in Cancer competitions, as well as its NASA-supported SPACE RACE startup challenge, CAI has launched 58 startups and trained more than 2000 entrepreneurs. CAI is currently orchestrating the Freedom from Cancer Startup Challenge, which will spin out 100 cancer-related startups around oncology-related technologies from universities, hospitals, and federal laboratories. For additional information about CAI, please visit The Center For Advancing Innovation.

